Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2: Warehouse Demo, Release Date, Details, and more

Looks like we may get a chance to play this iconic level a little earlier than expected! Here’s how.

It looks like we’re going to get a chance to experience the game early, with the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 Warehouse Demo!

Keep reading to find out how!

Warehouse Demo

Recently on the official Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 Facebook Page, the cover photo was changed to the below!

CLASSIC! The Warehouse Demo will be coming as a pre-order bonus!

So we’re going to be getting to play the iconic remastered Warehouse level in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2.

However, you’ll have to pre-order the title digitally in order to get access to it.

The photo reads that it’s available on 14 August 2020. That’s some time ahead of the full game’s release date of 4 September 2020.

What can we expect?

Nostalgia for one! This level was one of the early levels in THPS 2, and if you’re anything like us, we played this again and again!

Also, this demo will also give fans a good chance to get a look at the new and improved graphics.

Of course, this is made possible with the power of Xbox One, PS4, and PC.

READ MORE: THPS 1+2 Levels and Locations

And importantly it’ll give us our first listen to…

The Soundtrack

Literally music to THPS fans’ ears. A ton of the original soundtrack is returning to bring you right back into the late 90s.

And with a Spotify playlist already made and the room for more tracks that we all know and associate with the game.

With that in mind, we can’t wait to hear some of the bangers while playing such an awesome level.

ANYTHING BUT A GRIND: The new game looks absolutely stunning

For everything Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, from confirmed characters all the way to Next-Gen potential – be sure to check back in with us.