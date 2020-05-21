Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Remastered Characters: Skaters, original cast, avatars, Bob Burnquist, Spider-Man & more

Some of the original crew will be returning, but could we see some surprise inclusions?

The return of the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater title is a beacon of light in the darkness of 2020, especially for those of a certain generation.

The epicness of the series from the early PlayStation days faded in recent times, but with the remastering of the original two games we are expecting a strong dose of nostalgia with all our favorite characters returning.

Confirmed characters & skaters for THPS 1+2 remastered

While an official character list is not yet available, the man himself gave us a hint at who could be included.

Not only did Tony Hawk confirm songs from the original and amazing soundtrack would be included, but also original skaters.

So who counts as “original skaters”, aside from the Birdman himself of course.

THPS 1 characters

Tony Hawk

Bob Burnquist

Kareem Campbell

Rune Glifberg

Bucky Lasek

Chad Muska

Andrew Reynolds

Geoff Rowley

Elissa Steamer

Jamie Thomas

Officer Dick (unlockable)

Private Carrera (unlockable with cheats)

FRESH LOOK: It’s tough to tell that this is a game

THPS 2 new characters

Eric Koston

Steve Caballero

Rodney Mullen

Spider-Man (unlockable)

Trixie (unlockable) (Replaces ‘Private Carrera’; available on the Xbox and Dreamcast versions)

Mindy (unlockable) (Replaces ‘Private Carrera’ and ‘Officer Dick’ only on the GBA version)

That’s a lot of characters!!

It remains to be seen if they will all be returning to the game, but the favorites like Bob Burnquist should be present.

The unlockable characters will be an interesting choice, plenty will remember them, but if their story elements are not also transferred then their avatars might be a bit redundant.

Other classic characters?

There are plenty of other classic skaters from the THPS series that players remember.

DUEL OF THE FATES: Darth Maul was the first Star Wars crossover in THPS

From Jango Fett to Darth Maul, Bam Margera, and even Doom Guy. If the plan is to remaster THPS 3 & 4 at some point then these characters could be held in reserve, but there will be a vocal section of the fan base crying out for some of these skaters to return.

New skaters?

THPS 1+2 would be a great place to introduce the current generation of skate stars to the world, so hopefully they will get included.

There is also a tradition of pop culture crossover in THPS games, so seeing Jon Snow, Thanos, or Baby Yoda in the game would be amazing.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Remastered will arrive on 4 September 2020.

Pre-orders are open now across PS4, Xbox, and PC (via Epic Games).

