Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 Pre-order: PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, PC & more

It had been rumoured for months, but the new skateboarding title takes us back to where it began.

We were told a new Tony Hawk title was to be returning this year, and many won’t be complaining about Pro Skater 1 & 2 being remastered into one nostalgic game.

Pre-orders for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 are already available – here’s how to reserve your copy.

Trailer

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 will be released on Friday, 4 September 2020.

The game has been announced for PS4 and Xbox One.

PS4 Pre-Order

There is no place to pre-order Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 on PS4… yet.

Pre-order will be coming soon on PS4, with pricing already made clear

THROWBACK – We can’t wait to be back in the Pro Skater world!

The official PS Blog says the game will cost $39.99, with a Deluxe Version worth $49.99.

There is no news as to whether the game will be available on PS5, but that may hinge on whether it is selected for backwards compatibility on the new console.

Xbox One Pre-Order

You can pre-order Tony Haw’s Pro Skater 1+2 on Xbox One straight from Microsoft here.

It costs £39.99.

Thanks to Smart Delivery, if you purchase this game on Xbox One, you will get it completely free on Xbox Series X!

Nintendo Switch

There is no news as to whether the game is arriving on Nintendo Switch.

However, old Tony Hawk’s game were seen on platforms such as Game Boy Advance and Game Cube- so perhaps, with four months to go until release, the game could be rolled out on Switch.

PC

It’s much the same for PC, with the majority of games now playable on computer.

Pro Skater 5 was not released on PC, however with Activision now back for the classic remaster, there’s hope that it will return for mouse and keyboard players.

