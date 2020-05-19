LEGO Star Wars – The Skywalker Saga: PC, Steam Pre-download, System requirements, Release Date and more

The sixth entry into the series looks set to be one of the best yet! Here’s what to expect with the PC version.

It’s been a long time since the iconic LEGO Star Wars series first came into existence. Over 15 years have passed since it graced the Game Boy Advance in all its retro glory.

But now, a new power rises! The Skywalker Saga looks set to continue the success of previous instalments in addition to adding some fantastic new game mechanics too.

Here’s everything you need to know about LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga on PC.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga on PC

That’s right, the next edition to the series will be available to play on PC via Steam.

It’ll also be landing on Xbox One, PS4, and Switch.

There’s no official announcement that the game will be released for next-gen consoles.

However, with both Xbox Series X and PS5 having backward compatibility, you’ll be able to experience the game on your next-gen console of choice.

UNLIMITED POWER! Experience the full force of the game come 20 October!

Price

Currently, LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga there is no price listed on Steam as of yet. But it is listed at £49.99/ approximately $60.00 on Amazon and Game for other platforms.

We can assume it’ll fall around the same mark, but we’ll have to wait until the official announcement to be sure.

Pre-download

With many games on Steam, players can pre-download first to ensure they get to play it as soon as possible. A smaller download follows, which ‘unlocks’ the game upon release.

Currently, there is no option on Steam to do this yet, but there you can add it to your wishlist, and get notified when it becomes available.

READ MORE: LEGO Starwars: The Skywalker Saga characters

System-Requirements

The minimal requirements for the title to run is listed as a 64-bit processor and operating system.

If you’re on this level, then great! If not, there’s always time to upgrade before it comes out.

New Features

A brand new gameplay mechanic is going to feature in the upcoming title.

For the first time, players can choose the order in which to play the game. You’ll have the freedom to begin at any point in the Skywalker Saga.

With nine movies worth of content to choose from, fans will be in for a treat no matter where they start!

‘REY’ OF LIGHT: Players can choose to jump right into to the young Jedi’s story

If you’re interested in beginning from the start of the saga, you can! Join a conflicted young Anakin, as he takes part in a deadly pod-race for his freedom! Just fly over to the sandy, desert planet of Tantooine.

But if you’re interests are more ‘old-school’, why not jump in at Episode IV and re-live the trilogy that started it all?

Trailer

If you haven’t had a chance to check out the epic trailer, here it is in all its glory!

For all the latest on the upcoming LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, be sure to check back in with us!