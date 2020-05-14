[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Other

*BREAKING* PGA Tour 2K21 Cover Athlete REVEALED

The next title from 2K ramps up with the first golfer gracing the cover of the game this summer.

Alastair Pusinelli May 14, 2020
2K21v4

2K Sports has revealed a load of details on the upcoming PGA Tour 2K21 title, including the first cover athlete on the game.

Former world number 1 golfer Justin Thomas will grace the game’s cover.

Cover Athlete Revealed

Justin Thomas is the current world number 4, and a former FedEx Cup and PGA Championship champion.

The 27-year-old also represented the US during the 2018 Ryder Cup.

pga tour 2k21 justin thomas cover
LOOKN’ GOOD – Justin Thomas is the first cover athlete confirmed for PGA Tour 2K21

11 other professional golfers will join “JT” on the game, however, you will only be able to play against the professionals with your MyPlayer.

First console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed 2 / Currently playing: Football Manager 2020

