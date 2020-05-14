BREAKING* PGA Tour 2K21 Cover Athlete REVEALED

The next title from 2K ramps up with the first golfer gracing the cover of the game this summer.

2K Sports has revealed a load of details on the upcoming PGA Tour 2K21 title, including the first cover athlete on the game.

Former world number 1 golfer Justin Thomas will grace the game’s cover.

Cover Athlete Revealed

Justin Thomas is the current world number 4, and a former FedEx Cup and PGA Championship champion.

The 27-year-old also represented the US during the 2018 Ryder Cup.

LOOKN’ GOOD – Justin Thomas is the first cover athlete confirmed for PGA Tour 2K21

11 other professional golfers will join “JT” on the game, however, you will only be able to play against the professionals with your MyPlayer.

