Microsoft Flight Simulator: “Seamless” Multiplayer Explained – Air traffic, Airports, Screenshots, Gameplay & more

With Flight Sim right around the corner, more news regarding multiplayer has been released!

Microsoft’s upcoming Flight Simulator is set to release later this year. And it’s shaping up to be quite the title!

With High capacity servers and ultra-realism, you’ll be fully immersed in the flight simulator universe. Which, due to AI, seems to be VERY similar to ours…

Whether you want to play with your friends or journey the world on your own. You can do so with the almost infinite capacity servers.

Continue on below to find out more about Microsoft’s cloud servers as well as features like the real-world traffic and other modes!

Azure Cloud Computing

Microsoft’s Azure cloud computing has been used in Microsoft’s Flight Simulator to allow the developers to cram as many people into the servers as possible.

No limit to these servers has been announced, but they have said there can be upwards of 1000 people on one server.

You’ll be able to communicate and work together with others in the server as well as interact with real-world traffic.

It seems Flight Simulator will extremely immersive and interactive with the amount of freedom given to the player because of the Cloud Computing technology.

Filters and Modes

The game will include a few game modes and filters to allow each player to change the rules on the server.

FROM OLD TO NEW – Fly a range of different planes from early

designs to the latest tech!

This can be ‘Live’ where you need to obey the rules of flying and play sensibly. This also involves real-world traffic programmed by an AI to ensure all the planes are in the right place.

There is ‘All Players’ which allows you to fly alongside everyone playing flight simulator with no rules. It manages this by only rendering the planes that are less than 200km away.

Finally, there is ‘Group Only’ which will be a dedicated server for only you and your friends. Here, you can fly freely with no rules and no other planes.

Real World Air traffic

The Real-World Traffic will only be available in the ‘Live Servers’. This allows players to render and fly alongside real-time flights.

HIGHER AND FASTER – This will be the most realistic depiction of flying to date!

This will be managed by an AI which can track flights that go offline and decide where the flight will go dependant on its target and take-off locations.

This adds another level of immersion to Flight Simulator, something fans of this Genre have been wanting and waiting for, for a long time.

Are you excited for Flight Simulator? What features would you want to see added to Flight Simulator?