Microsoft Flight Simulator Nintendo Switch: Will it land on Switch? Xbox, PC, Next-gen, March Update, New Screenshots & more

Microsoft Flight Simulator is set to land on the PC and Xbox this year, but will it come to Switch?

by Oscar Dobbins Mar 16, 2020
microsoft flight simulator switch release date trailer

Microsoft Flight Simulator is set to release later this year on PC and Xbox, and it’s looking like one of the most visually satisfying games of the year.

We also know of a possible later release date on Microsoft’s next-gen console, the Xbox Series X.

With more and more developers looking into Nintendo’s ground-breaking console, we may see Microsoft do the same, with a want to make their simulator more portable.

Read on to find out about our thoughts on this, as well as other current simulators on the Switch.

NOW WATCH BELOW: Microsoft Flight Simulator Official Trailer!
Contents hide
1 Current Simulators on the Switch
2 The Future of Switch
3 Will it come to Switch?

Current Simulators on the Switch

The Switch is a smaller more portable version of current consoles. This means they don’t have the same hardware capabilities as the Xbox and PlayStation.

island flight simulator
ISLAND FLIGHT – As you can see, current simulators
struggle to please on the Switch.

Because of this, the current simulators on the Switch, don’t have the best graphics or gameplay.

Because of this, Flight Simulators get a pretty bad rap. It is possible Microsoft flight Simulator could change the game for the Switch, but it would have to be very well optimised to run on the smaller system.

READ MORE: Microsoft Flight Simulator VR: Will it feature on Xbox, Next-Gen & PC?

However, graphics aren’t everything, with a small downgrade, the core gameplay would still be able to keep fans interested without the need to the breath-taking scenery.

The Future of Switch

The Switch is currently the biggest portable console on the market.

nintendo swtich image
BETTER THAN THE REST – The Switch quickly became one of the
fastest-selling consoles of all time.

Nintendo has created a great console for portability and playing with a group. When considering the Flight Simulator, Portability is something it’s lacking. But sociability isn’t something that’s necessary or a selling point of the game.

In the future, we are likely to see potential models of the Switch become smaller and smaller and have greater hardware for games like Flight Simulator to run on.

READ MORE: Microsoft Flight Simulator: 12 March Update – Updates resume after Coronavirus delay scare

For now, we will, unfortunately, have to make compromises in some areas.

Will it come to Switch?

The likelihood we see the Simulator come to Switch is low, but not zero.

microsoft flight simulator
BEAUTY IN NATURE – Microsoft Flight simulator is set to release later this year!

As mentioned before, developers are always looking to expand their horizons and one great way to do this is to target as many platforms as possible.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like Microsoft are wanting to sell the Flight Simulator outside of the Microsoft Store.

READ MORE: Microsoft Flight Simulator Delay: Weekly update schedule, Coronavirus concerns, New screenshots & more

But there is a possibility we’ll see other, more expansive simulators on the Switch in the future.

Written by Oscar Dobbins

