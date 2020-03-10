Microsoft Flight Simulator Delay: Weekly update schedule, Coronavirus concerns, New screenshots & more

Microsoft has been following a development update schedule every week for the past few months.

These updates have provided the gaming community with consistent process updates on the upcoming Microsoft Flight Simulator game.

However, this week's update contained some information that we weren't expecting.

Instead of the usual arrival of useful information regarding various aspects and components of the game, a statement was issued explaining that these updates will be phased out in the coming weeks.

Weekly update schedule delayed

Instead of the usual weekly update regarding various components of the game, a statement has been issued, clarifying that the update schedule will be phased out in the coming weeks "in light of recent health concerns".

SCENES: Would you expect such flawless graphics from a flight simulator? Neither would we.

The full statement reads:

"In light of recent health concerns, we’ve asked the team to focus on their health and well-being. As a result, our normal development updates will be scaled back over the next few weeks as we continue to monitor the situation."

"On behalf of the entire team, we express our sincere apologies for the impact this decision has on our community. We will do our best to continue providing status updates, and look forward to resuming regular postings in the near future."

Clearly, the health concerns being alluded to are about the spread of the COVID-19 virus around the globe in recent weeks.

Microsoft's Minecraft team also recently communicated the postponement of its Minecraft Festival for the same reasons.

New screenshots

Though Microsoft's Flight Simulator is still in its alpha phase, the game still looks simply gorgeous.

BELLY OF THE BEAST: There has been a surge of new screenshots this week

This fresh set of screenshots reinforces how incredible Flight Simulator will ook when it is complete.

The screenshots show off next-gen graphics in the form of environments, planes, cities, landscapes, landmarks and more.

DARK SKIES: The 'dynamic seasons' feature will make this game even more authentic

Microsoft's Flight Simulator will have dynamic seasons, meaning that seasonal weather difficulties will be another thing that players will have to consider.

The game will also use real-time weather data, so if a storm is happening in your area, players will be able to take a plane out and fly right into the eye of it.

DESERT STORM: The development team has clearly spared no budget on the game's graphical style

That's all we have for now, but we will be back soon with more updates on the situation.