Xbox 2020 pre-order: Release Date, Price, Cost, PS5 comparison, Graphics and more

There was confusion around the name of the Xbox console, with “Series X” only the name of the new family of console – with the actual name of the hardware called ‘Xbox‘.

We can expect to see multiple consoles sporting the Xbox name.

Here we go through when it will be released and how / when we think you’ll be able to pre-order it.

Xbox 2020 pre-order and price

Xbox Series X isn’t quite available for pre-order yet – but it will be soon we think.

However, if you sign up for Xbox All Access, you can upgrade to a Series X starting Holiday 2020.

Price-wise, you can currently pick up an Xbox One X from £400 so the Xbox Series X will probably come in at about the same level. Maybe a bit more.

Xbox 2020 release date and PS5

Gamers can expect to see the Xbox Series X console launch sometime between October and December 2020, in the ‘holiday’ window of 2020.

It shares the exact same rumoured launch date window as that of Sony’s PlayStation 5.

We may be able to take some clues of the exact date by looking into the past consoles Microsoft has announced.

The Xbox One was released on November 22, 2013, in North America, as the successor of the Xbox 360.

ABOVE THE REST? The new Xbox has beat PS5 to the look of the console

The 360, widely regarded as the best console in the Xbox‘s lifespan, was also released on November 22.

Looking at these, it looks as though the 22nd could be earmarked for release – however, this has not been confirmed by Microsoft.

We’ll likely see the first glimpse of the Xbox 2020 at E3 in June, where it’ll go head to head with Sony’s PS5.

Xbox 2020 and PS5 graphics

What’s clear from Xbox Series X is that Microsoft knows exactly what this is.

The tower structure nods to gaming PC – and the performance will be some two times faster than the Xbox One X.

Xbox 2020 specs

The new Xbox will boast far more than the six teraflops currently inside Microsoft’s flagship gaming console, the Xbox One X.

Although some have speculated that the console will be 8K ready, we doubt it’ll have the raw power to run this natively.

Instead, it’ll likely use a solution much like PS4 Pro’s checkboard rendering / Nvidia’s Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) – upscaling an image from 1880p to higher resolutions allowing for higher framerates.

According to insider sources, the next Xbox will be more powerful than the PS5 and “set the benchmark” for console gaming.

