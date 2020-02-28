Major Titles Arriving in March: Animal Crossing, Half-Life Alyx, DOOM, MLB & more

2020 hasn’t exactly started off the that we were expecting to.

It’s been pretty hard on the gaming community, as we’ve been hit with one high-profile game delay after another, most notably for Cyberpunk 2077, DOOM: Eternal and Dying Light 2.

While some of these titles have been delayed indefinitely, others have been given a new release date or an elusive release window.

But things are finally starting to look up, with a host of major titles primed to drop in March 2020

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

With a release date of 20 March 2020, we don’t have to wait much longer to start exploring the vibrant and intoxicating world of Animal Crossing again.

GLORIOUS GRAPHICS: New Horizons will be the crispest yet

Animal Crossing has long been a staple franchise for Nintendo and is nearing its 20th anniversary.

The latest instalment, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, looks like to breath a new lease of life into the iconic game series.

DOOM: Eternal

The seventh main title instalment of the DOOM franchise is coming to PS4 and Xbox One on 20 March 2020, and it looks set to raise the stakes on the critically-acclaimed 2016 reboot.

DODGE & SURVIVE: You will need to learn the new gameplay quickly to avoid disaster

You will have to use every tool at your disposal in order to survive, and boy are there a lot.

Bethesda and id Software have also created an upgraded Doom Slayer, but that doesn’t mean it will be easy to rip and tear your way through the hordes of Hell.

Half-Life: Alyx

Half-Life: Alyx is primed to launch on 23 March 2020, so players may need to order themselves a headset before their pre-order’s arrive.

FOR THE RESISTANCE: Half-Life: Alyx will see you help the resistance battle the Combine on the streets of city 17

Valve recently invited Tested’s founders Will Smith and Norman Chan to play a few hours of the upcoming game on a bunch of different PC VR headset systems.

To cut a long story short, the Index controllers (as expected) seemed like the best way to play.

A lot of game elements involve throwing, and since the Index controllers are strapped to your hands, you can completely release your grip when playing.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Like it’s predecessor, Ori and the Will of the Wisps is a platforming action-adventure title developed by Moon Studios and published by Xbox Game Studios.

STUNNING: The graphical style of the upcoming game has come a long way since the original released in 2015

The developers have promised an emotional narrative experience when the game releases on 11 March 2020 on PC and Xbox.

The game will take players beyond the boundaries of the Nibel forest (the setting of the first game) as players unravel the truth about the lost ones, and pursue Ori’s destiny.

MLB The Show 20

The baseball season is fast-approaching and MLB The Show 20 is now just a few weeks away.

COVER STAR: Javier Baez in action for the Cubs in The Show 19

Chicago Cubs superstar Javier “El Mago” Baez is the cover athlete for MLB The Show 20, becoming the first member of the Cubs to grace the cover of the game.

You can look forward to a lot of new features in The Show 20 – a new class of Legends to join the roster, as well as some new ways to play with your friends!

PUBG Mobile Season 12

PUBG Mobile Season 12 will release on the 6 March 2020.

IN THE PAST: We’ve come a long way from Season 5’s Battle Pass

Already available on Beta, Season 12 update 0.17.0 will bring new vehicle skins, weapon finishes, parachutes, rewards and emotes – as well as a brand new ‘killcam’ feature.

