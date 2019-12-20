Half-Life Alyx: Release date, review, minimum specs, gameplay, PS4, Xbox, Valve and everything you need to know

A new Half-Life is coming – and it’s going to be VR-focused.

Here’s everything you need to know about VR prequel, from the release date, gameplay, plot, system requirements and much, much more.

Let’s get cracking.

Half-Life: Alyx will launch in March 2020 – the exact date and time is unknown. What we do know is that the game will cost $60, but is free to anyone who owns a Valve Index VR headset.

Look away now console fans, there’s nothing confirmed for you – Alyx seems, for the immediate future anyway, a PC exclusive.

Who knows, though, hopefully it’ll find its way on to the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

And you won’t need a monster rig to run it…

Half-Life: Alyx system requirements

The Index itself demands for 8 GB RAM and a GTX 970 at minimum.

However a closer look reveals it won’t take a beast of PC to meet the minimum specs:

MINIMUM:

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Core i5-7500 / Ryzen 5 1600

Memory: 12 GB RAM

Graphics: GTX 1060 / RX 580 – 6GB VRAM

It’ll won’t just be limited to Valve VR hardware – Alyx will compatible with the HTC Vive, Windows Mixed Reality, Oculus Rift, and Oculus Quest if you have the PC link cable.

Plot

Alyx is set between the events of Half-Life and Half-Life 2.

It sees Alyx and her father Eli taking to the streets of City 17, battling the Combine with the help of fellow resistance fighters.

Interestingly, instead of the original Half-Life hero Gordon Freeman’s silent demeanour, Alyx will be a fully voiced character.

“Early on we decided it was important that playing as Alyx felt different to playing as Gordon Freeman,” Valve designer Greg Coomer told PC Gamer.

“Alyx being an active participant in conversations made it much, much easier to incorporate narrative into the game in natural ways, and as a result there’s a higher density of storytelling over the course of the game.”

Gameplay

New Half-Life: Alyx will feature “all the hallmarks of classic Half-Life” including “world exploration, puzzle solving, visceral combat, and an intricately woven story that connects it all with the characters iconic to the Half-Life universe.”

It’s also a full game and will be around the same length as Half Life 2 – so don’t think for a second this is some sort of VR tech demo.

From the gameplay we’ve seen, shooting looks incredibly responsive – blending cover mechanics with a freedom to improvise and adapt depending on the environment.

Graphically, it looks the part, too – thanks in part to the brand new Source 2 engine, the very same tech powering Dota 2.

