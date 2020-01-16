E3 2020: Nintendo’s games list – Breath of the Wild 2, Animal Crossing Horizons, Metroid Prime 4 & more

E3 2020 is still a number of months away, but the chatter around this year’s biggest gaming convention has already started.

With Sony deciding to sit the show out for the second year running, and a whole host of games set to release before the two next-gen consoles launch, E3 already has everyone chatting about it.

But why is E3 so important?

It serves as a place where the likes of Microsoft, Nintendo and other major technology companies tend to announce their new hardware and titles.

E3 usually holds massive announcements that tend to shape the conversation around the gaming industry in the months that follow.

While there’s little confirmed for the show this year, there is plenty going on at Nintendo for us to talk about.

Continue for all the details on what we can expect from the Japanese publishers, including news on Zelda’s Breath of the Wild 2, and a second entry to the Animal Crossing series.

Nintendo

Nintendo will be making an appearance at E3 as usual, though it’s unclear whether there’ll be new hardware being shown off.

ZELDA: After the first game stole our hearts, Nintendo is back with a sequel to the BOTW series

For a little while now there’s been chatter around the Nintendo Switch Pro, and E3 could be the perfect opportunity for Nintendo to steal the spotlight back from Microsoft and Sony.

At E3 2019 we got the first official trailer for the sequel to Zelda’s Breath of the Wild, so there is potential for an unveiling, or even just a release date to keep the community satisfied.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons arrives almost eight years after the last proper Animal Crossing game, New Leaf, and we got our first real look at the game during Nintendo’s E3 2019 presentation.

We only have to wait a couple more months for New Horizons to launch, so pencil ‘March 20’ into your diaries!

Slipping under the radar is Metroid Prime 4, which only got the briefest of teasers last year, so a better understanding of what the game will actually look like would be much appreciated.

Other games

In terms of upcoming games, there are a lot of titles with vague 2020 release dates.

ACROSS THE POND: The upcoming Watch Dogs game will be set in a post-Brexit London

There’s a good chance we’ll see more footage, trailers, announcements for the likes of upcoming Ubisoft titles like Watch Dogs: Legion, Gods and Monsters, Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok and more!

Bethesda Softworks is also a studio known for putting on a great show, but they have remained tight-lipped about their upcoming releases.

Some more information on Doom Eternal, Starfield and the sixth addition to The Elder Scrolls series would be much appreciated.

We’ll no doubt see some brand new announcements too, so stay tuned for the updates.