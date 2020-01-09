GTA Online: The Diamond Casino Heist: Everything You Need To Know – Guide, scope out, walkthrough, trailer, missions, crew & more

GTA V Online is still one of the most played online modes of any video game across the world. Rockstar Games has poured their heart and soul into constantly releasing updates to keep the game fresh and alive in the leadup to the anticipated GTA 6.

Released just over a month ago, The Diamond Casino Heist is the latest fixture in what is now a long series of heists for online players. Let’s take a look at the complete guide to everything you need to know about the latest heist in GTA V Online!

What Is It?

CASH OUT: The latest heist allows you to rob the casino

This brand new heist addition to GTA V Online is another one in the long-running saga of heists being added throughout the life span of GTA V Online.

The latest one plays hand-in-hand with the Diamond Casino update Rockstar Games implemented sometime during July 2019.

Before this update, players were able to work with the staff, gamble, bet, buy penthouses and do whatever they would please in the casino, besides rob it.

But now, players will be able to directly rob the casino, as any good criminal would do!

How to Complete the Heist

ROLL THE DICE: There are six entrances to choose from in this heist, so pick wisely

With any heist in the GTA series, each one can be done in multiple varieties of ways and each has its own pros and cons.

We will go over the steps you are going to need to take if you choose a certain way of completing the heist as well as the points of entry you can take into the casino.

There are six points of entry into the casino and they are listed below:

Main Door

Side Door

Roof Terrace

Security Tunnel

Sewer

Roof

Which one will you choose? Next up we list the different approaches you can take to complete the heist.

Aggressive, Big Con or Silent and Sneaky?

PLAY YOUR WAY: There are three different approaches to completing this heist

There are three different ways to enter the casino heist – the first two, Aggressive and Silent and Sneaky, are pretty self-explanatory. Big Con will mean you are going to heist in disguise and sneak through the hotel.

The set-up missions for each are listed below and the optional missions as well:

Aggressive:

Get unmarked weapons

Find getaway vehicles

Acquire hacking device

Acquire vault keycards

Get thermal charges

Get vault explosives

Optional

Scout patrol routes

Disrupt Duggan shipments

Acquire security intel

Get power drills

Get security passes

Acquire masks

Find reinforced armor

Silent and Sneaky

Get unmarked weapons

Find getaway vehicles

Acquire a hacking device

Get vault keycards

Acquire a nano drone

Find Vault Laser

