Genshin Impact Lyney Farming Guide: All Ascension & Talent materials

To ascend characters in Genshin Impact, you will need numerous different materials. To make it easier for you to find them all, we have prepared a farming guide to get all the ascension and talent materials for Lyney in Genshin Impact.

It can take you a long time to get them because to level up to the last levels you need plenty of materials. To be honest, they are hard to find and have a long respawn time, so keep reading to learn all about Lyney's ascension and how to farm them.

Genshin Impact Lyney Ascension materials

Among the materials needed for ascension are Agnidus Agate and Insignia, and they have different rarities. But they drop from the same enemies, so we have combined information about them.

Agnidus Agate Sliver, Agnidus Agate Fragment, Agnidus Agate Chunk, Agnidus Agate Gemstone

To fully ascend Lyney, you need the following:

1 Agnidus Agate Sliver,

9 Agnidus Agate Fragment,

9 Agate Chunk,

6 Agnidus Agate Gemstone.

You can get these materials from the following bosses:

Pyro Hypostasis - Can be found in Kannazuka, Inazuma.

Pyro Regisvine - Can be found in Cuijue Slope, Liyue.

Primo Geovishap - Located in Tianqiu Valley, Liyue.

Lupus Boreas - You will find it him Wolvendom, Mondstadt. This boss respawns every Monday at 4 AM.

La Signora -You will find this boss in Inazuma City, Inazuma.

Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network - Can be found in The Dune of Elusion, Sumeru.

Iniquitous Baptist - Can be found near the Gate of Zulqarnain.

Fatui Insignias

To fully ascend Lyney, you will need the following:

18 Recruit's Insignia

30 Sergeant's Insignia

36 Lieutenant's Insignia

These materials can be obtained from the following enemies:

Fatui Cryo Cicin Mage

Fatui Electro Cicin Mage

Fatui Pyro Agent

Fatui Skirmisher (Anemoboxer Vanguard)

Fatui Skirmisher (Cryo-Gunner Legionnaire)

Fatui Skirmisher (Electro-Hammer Vanguard)

Fatui Skirmisher (Geochanter Bracer)

Fatui Skirmisher (Hydro-Gunner Legionnaire)

Fatui Skirmisher (Pyro-Slinger Bracer)

Almost all Fatui are located in Teyvat, and most of them are in the following locations:

Dragonspine

Wadi Al-Majuj

Vanarana

Galesong Hill

Dunyu Ruins

Pardis Dhyai

Hypostyle Desert

The Chasm

Cuijue Slope

Also, you can find Fatui on all islands in Teyvat except Tsurumi Island. Their respawn takes 11 hours. Check out our Fatui Insignia farming guide here!

Rainbow Rose

To fully ascend Lyney you will need to collect 168 Rainbow Rose. You can find this material on the Teyvat continent in the Court of Fontaine in the following locations:

In total, you can find 72 Rainbow Roses here. This material takes a long time to respawn, namely 48 hours.

Emperor's Resolution

To fully ascend Lyney, you will need 46 Emperor's Resolution. It drops from the Emperor of Fire and Iron, the world boss, so he will only respawn for a few minutes. You can find this material in the Belleau Region of Fontaine:

Lyney Talent materials

In total, you can upgrade three skills. Here's a list of all the materials you'll need to upgrade each one to Level 10:

3 Crown of Insight

9 Teachings of Equity

18 Recruit's Insignia

18 Primordial Greenbloom

63 Guide to Equity

66 Sergeant's Insignia

93 Lieutenant's Insignia

114 Philosophies to Equity

4,957,500 Mora

Trounce Domain Material

Primordial Greenbloom material can only be obtained in the Realm of Beginnings. This is where Apep's weekly Tourney Domain is located, and here is the whereabouts of it on the map:

To unlock access to this Domain, you must complete Nahida's Story Quest in Act 2.

That was all the information you needed to find materials for Lyney's ascension in Genshin Impact. Although you will still have to spend a lot of time on it, you can now create farming routes for yourself to optimise this process.

