How to Unlock Fontaine Daily Commissions in Genshin Impact

With the launch of the Genshin Impact nation of Hydro, Fontaine, comes a new set of regional Daily Commissions! The Version 4.0 update not only ushers in a new era of underwater exploration and a captivating host of new characters to Genshin Impact, but it also unveils a stunning and lush region that players can’t wait to explore.

What better way to quickly acquaint yourself with the expansive world of Fontaine than to run errands for their troubled inhabitants? Here's a guide on how to unlock the Fontaine Daily Commissions to kickstart your journey, while also earning some Primogems along the way!

How do I unlock Fontaine Daily Commissions?

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: KyoStinV Complete Archon Quest Chapter IV: Act 2

In order to unlock the Daily Commissions for Fontaine, you must complete Act 1 (Prelude Of Blancheur And Noirceur) and Act 2 (As Light Rain Falls Without Reason) of the new Archon Quest Chapter IV. Once you are fully caught up with the major narrative developments in the lore of Teyvat, a World Quest titled “Another Horizon of Adventure” will be unlocked automatically.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: KyoStinV

This World Quest will introduce you to Fontaine’s Katheryne. After speaking to her, you will be enrolled in Fontaine’s Adventurer’s Guild, thereby granting you access to Fontaine's Daily Commissions.

Unfortunately, the prerequisite of completing the Archon Quest creates a barrier for newer or less experienced players, preventing them from accessing Fontaine's Daily Commissions, even if they have physically arrived in the region.

The much-anticipated continuation of the ongoing Archon Quest has been released alongside the launch of Fontaine. This new chapter serves as a formal introduction to the nation of Justice and introduces players to a host of important Fontainian characters, including the famed magician duo Lyney and Lynette, their younger brother and professional diver Freminet, Champion Duelist Clorinde, Hydro Archon Furina, and Chief Justice Neuvillette.

How do I switch to Fontaine Daily Commissions?

If you wish to complete your Daily Commissions exclusively in Fontaine, you will need to adjust your Daily Commissions region accordingly.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: KyoStinV Navigate to the Adventurer Handbook Commissions page

To do this, open your Adventurer Handbook and navigate to the Commissions tab located on the left-hand side. Click the dropdown menu positioned in the top right corner of the Handbook and select "Fontaine".

That’s everything you needed to know about unlocking Fontaine Daily Commissions!

With the launch of Verison 4.0, Travelers will embark on a new chapter of Genshin Impact. Fontaine, the nation of Hydro, spans extensive bodies of open water. Empowered by the blessing of the Transoceanic Sourcewater, you'll be able to explore these watery expanses with ease, allowing you to immerse yourself in Fontaine's distinctive scenery. Learn all about the new underwater explorations in our guide here: Top 6 New Genshin Impact Underwater Exploration Mechanics Revealed.

