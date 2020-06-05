EA Play 2020: DELAYED, Start Date, FIFA 21, Madden 21, Apex, Sims 5, Battlefield 6, & more

With the current social atmosphere and others postponing events, will EA have to delay their showcase?

Recent events in America, and around the world, have lead to gaming companies choosing to delay their news and reveals.

EA Play Live 2020

It was recently announced that EA Play will be rescheduled to 18 June 2020.

The post on Twitter can be seen in full below:

DELAY: The event will now take place later than planned

EA has already postponed a Madden 21 announcement that was scheduled for Monday.

MAIN EVENT: FIFA 21 is EA’s big star

We will have to wait until 18 June to see major titles like FIFA, Madden, and Apex.

It’s no small matter to push back EA Play. It’s the main annual event for one of the biggest games companies in the world.

However, public attention is certainly not with the entertainment industry right now, and with other giants like Sony and Infinity Ward taking that decision, it is understandable that EA have taken action as well.

Gamers will just have to wait and see what the future brings.

Sony & Infinity Ward put the brakes on

Sony was going to finally release details about games on the PlayStation 5 this Thursday, but have pushed that event back indefinitely.

SOLIDARITY: Sony are taking a step back from the spotlight

Likewise, Infinity Ward put a hold on Season Four of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

GHOSTED: An indefinite delay has been put on COD’s next season

For all the latest on upcoming events, be sure to check back in with us.