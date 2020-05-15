Dragon Age 4 at EA Play: Will there be a reveal at Electronic Arts expo this summer? Release date, development, trailer, gameplay, title & more

It’s been six years since the last one. Will EA finally tell us about the next title during EA Play?

Coronavirus may have put pay to the big in-person gaming expos this Summer, but that isn’t stopping Electronic Arts from bringing us EA Play.

Streaming live across EA’s website and social media channels, bringing us the latest news and upcoming games from the gaming giant. With the expo just around the corner it has us begging the question, will we finally hear about Dragon Age 4?

Dragon Age 4 is in development

It’s been nearly six years since Dragon Age: Inquisition – the third game in the series – arrived on Xbox One and PS4.

AMBITIOUS WORLD: Dragon Age: Inquisition was an enormous game

The epic RPG received good to strong reviews across the board. BioWare reportedly immediately started work on the next stage of the series, but issues with their other titles like Anthem and Mass Effect: Andromeda caused the team to get diverted.

The project reportedly started up again in 2017, but is still some way off.

Dragon Age 4 at EA Play

So, will we get a trailer, release date, or announcement about Dragon Age 4 at EA Play this year?

HACK AND SLASH: All to save the world

Well, it sounds like it might be a year too early for Dragon Age 4.

During their recent earnings call, Blake Jorgensen, EA’s financial director said: “You should assume that there’s Dragon Age out there, we’ve talked about it publicly that it’s in the works – it probably comes after fiscal 2020 2022”.

That’s a while away, so having a fully done trailer might be a bit of a reach. However, since EA are yet to officially announce the title we could see the confirmation that the game is coming eventually.

How to watch EA Play

EA Play is on 11 June and will start at 4pm PT / 7pm ET / 12am BST (on 12 June).

It will be shown live on EA.com with extra content and coverage across their social media channels.

