Does PGA Tour 2K21 have Crossplay? Multiplayer, Details and more

2K’s next golfing entry looks amazing, but will you be able to play across different platforms?

The golf season is coming back, and soon you’ll be able to grab your virtual clubs and experience 2K’s next golf entry. It’s releasing for a ton of platforms, but does PGA Tour 2K21 have crossplay?

Does PGA Tour 2K21 have crossplay?

There’s no mention of PGA Tour 2K21 crossplay to be found on the 2K official site, so it could understandably be assumed that it doesn’t feature in the title.

Currently, the 2K title will be released on PS4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia.

If you own one of these consoles, there are a few ways to experience the action with others!

DON’T PANIC! There’s still a ton of ways to experience the game with your fellow golfers

Multiplayer

There are loads of options for multiplayer, both local and online.

You can play split-screen with your buddies, either hammering it out against each other or working together to dominate the competition.

Challenge the online community in tournaments and matches to prove, once and for all, who reigns supreme!

Of course, the challenge doesn’t end there with one of PGA Tour 2K21’s most unique features…

Course Creator

The Course Creator allows you to build the golfing grounds of your dreams…or others’ nightmares.

Make the courses as scenic, or as impossibly challenging as you deem fit. It’s your world; your rules.

The best part about it – you can share your custom builds online!

Online Societies

Time to make it rain, as you run your own clubhouse in the game.

Invite your squads to take part in full seasons and tournaments, where you decide if they make the entry requirements.

Do you open it up to everyone, or do you make it the most exclusive online society in the community? It’s all up to you!

IF YOUR NAME’S NOT DOWN…: Create online societies with strict rules for entry. Smart shoes please!

The title will be heading our way 21 August 2020. You can head here to pre-order PGA Tour 2K21 to ensure you get it as soon as possible!

