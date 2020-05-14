Minecraft Pocket Edition: Mods Installation Guide - iOS, Android, Bedrock Version & More

Minecraft's wide-open sandbox world has fueled gamers on all platforms to recreate and explore all aspects of the game.

The great news is that Minecraft Pocket Edition, better known as the Bedrock version of Minecraft, now officially supports add-ons and mods!

Getting them installed and activated can be a bit of a chore, especially now that there are so many editions of the game operating on different devices.

However, we will explain how to install them and get them running on your mobile device, so continue below for all the details!

Install Guide

The process will vary depending on whether you are using an iOS or Android device.

DUNGEONS: Minecraft’s iconic graphical style will be upgraded in the upcoming game!

Not all mods and add-ons will work with recent versions of the game, and some haven't received an update to make them compatible with Minecraft Pocket Edition.

READ MORE: Is Minecraft Dungeons on Mobile?

With any add-on, we recommend that you start with a new world, as the mod may make significant changes to your game.

iOS

Head to the Pocket Edition add-ons search page to find a mod.

TAKE YOUR PICK: The full list of mods goes on and on...

Make sure that you are specifically looking for .McWorld, .McPack, and .McAddon files if you want them to work on your iOS device.

On the downloads page, click the download icon, then select "open in Minecraft"

An "import started" message will appear at the top of your device if you did this correctly.

NOW WE'RE COOKING: The 'resource' and 'behaviour' pack settings are found in the bottom left corner

Following the download, switch over to Minecraft and create a new world -choose the mod from the add-ons list in the 'resource' and 'behaviour' pack settings and you're good to go.

Android

If your device isn't compatible with the Add-Ons For Minecraft app, you'll need to go for the manual installation method.

First, you'll need to download the FX File Explorer app.

A NEW DIRECTION: In Minecraft Dungeons, you'll have to fight hordes of monsters and evade their traps

After the app is installed, the process is very similar to how it works on iOS.

Download any mod that uses the .mcpack or .mcworld file extension, then head to the 'Downloads' folder located in FX File Explorer.

READ MORE: Will Minecraft Dungeons be on PS5?

Open the mod and select the option to import it to Minecraft Pocket Edition.

Switch over to Minecraft, create a new world, choose the mod from the add-ons list and Bob's your uncle.