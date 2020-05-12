Minecraft: Is there Crossplay? PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, Next-Gen & More

The Bedrock Edition has broken down boundaries between platforms – here’s how to set up crossplay!

The Minecraft community was unified by the release of the ‘Bedrock Edition’ in December 2019, which implemented cross-platform multiplayer features for their millions of users.

The wide-open sandbox world now enables a whole generation of gamers to create, recreate and explore the world together.

This move broke down long-established barriers between platforms like the PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

Continue below to find out how to set up crossplay for Minecraft on your device.

How to set up for Xbox One

Preparing for crossplay on your Xbox One is pretty straightforward in comparison to other platforms, thanks to their relaxed content restrictions.



Make sure that you are using ‘Minecraft‘, rather than the ‘Minecraft: Xbox One Edition’, which is incompatible.

Open the Microsoft Store on your console.

Download Minecraft, which will be a free download for existing ‘Minecraft: Xbox One Edition’ owners.

Open Minecraft.

After these steps, your Xbox One will be completely primed for crossplay with other platforms.

How to set up for PS4

Minecraft now supports full crossplay across all platforms, following the arrival of the PS4 Edition.



Now, this one is a little less straightforward, but it has the same end result.

You’ll need a Microsoft account before you can even crossplay features on PS4, so get that sorted!

Once you’ve done that, follow the steps below:

Download and open Minecraft on PS4

You’ll find the option ‘Sign in with a Microsoft Account‘ on the main menu straight away. Download and open Minecraft on PS4

Once you sign in, you will be shown a message which contains a link and a unique 8-digit code.

Follow the link on any device and complete the sign-in process.

Now that you’re primed for crossplay, select the ‘Play‘ tab in the menu and then ‘Friends’.

Here you’ll find the option ‘Find Cross-Platform Friends‘, which includes a list of your friends’ compatible gamertags.

Is it coming to the PS5?

The PS4 edition of Minecraft allows crossplay and cohesion across all platforms – but will the PS5 get the same treatment?

Well, there’s a chance.



The issue is that Minecraft is a Microsoft IP, and given its popularity, they might hold off on a PS5 Edition for a little while to lure gamers over to the Xbox Series X when it launches.

