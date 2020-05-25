Minecraft Dungeons: RELEASE TIMES, Xbox One, PC, Switch, PS4, Countdown, Reviews and more

Minecraft Dungeons is coming tomorrow, and we'll shortly be able to experience the epic adventure in store for us. But when can you start? Here are all the Minecraft Dungeons release times.

Minecraft Dungeons release times

The title will be releasing on 26th May 2020 for Xbox One, PS4, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

Depending on which country you're in, the release times will be slightly different.

For PC and Xbox One owners it will be available digitally at 01:00 PT, 04:00 ET, and 09:00 BST, 10:00 CEST, 17:00 JST, and 18:00 AEST.

What about PS4 and Switch owners?

At the moment, there hasn't been any official announcement on a release time for Minecraft Dungeons on the two consoles.

Reviews so far

Some lucky outlets have got to have a go on Minecraft Dungeons ahead of the official release! Here's a few reviews so far, which are looking, on the whole, very positive!

Games Radar - 3.5/5

"A more approachable entry point for the hack and slash genre" Alex Avard

NME.com - 3/5

"Short but sweet dungeon crawler that struggles to live up to its name" Jordan Oloman

Windows Central - 4.5/5

"Minecraft Dungeons casts off the Diablo 'clone' status and site among the best action RPGs of the gen" Jez Corden

OpenCritic - 76%

Before you play

We've put together a ton of information that will help you on your adventure.

