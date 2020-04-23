[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Minecraft

Minecraft Dungeons PC Price: UK, US, Hero Editon, pre-order details & more

Microsoft’s sandbox franchise is back but not like you know it. Here’s how to pick up a copy on PC.

Phil Pangalos by Phil Pangalos Apr 23, 2020
minecraft dungeons price PC preorder editions

After a year without a new Minecraft game, Dungeons is here to break the drought!

With the game arriving this year. it’s likely to be the first Minecraft game to hit next-gen consoles!

Nevertheless, there will be plenty of you wanting to play it on your PC – read on as outline the game’s price and pre-order details for PC.

Minecraft Dungeons Release Date

Minecraft Dungeons is set to release on PC on 26 May 2020 – it will also be available on PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

minecraft dungeons gameplay
ARMOUR UP: And go adventuring with friends!

Of course, with the current climate of coronavirus delays are possible. We’ve already seen Fortnite have to push back Chapter 2 Season 3, and The Last of Us II be indefinitely postponed.

Fingers crossed Minecraft Dungeons comes out on time!

PC Price & Pre-order

Minecraft Dungeons is currently listed at £16.74 / $19.99 on the official Minecraft website.

You can pre-order the game for PC through either of the links above.

Hero Edition

PC gamers will also have access to a special version of Minecraft Dungeons – The Hero Edition.

minecraft dungeons pre order
SURROUNDED: The action looks amazing in Minecraft Dungeons

Priced at £24.99 / $29.99 you get a couple of extras, including:

  • Hero Cape
  • Two player skins
  • Chicken pet
  • Two DLC packs (coming soon)

