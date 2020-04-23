Minecraft Dungeons PC Price: UK, US, Hero Editon, pre-order details & more
Microsoft’s sandbox franchise is back but not like you know it. Here’s how to pick up a copy on PC.
After a year without a new Minecraft game, Dungeons is here to break the drought!
With the game arriving this year. it’s likely to be the first Minecraft game to hit next-gen consoles!
Nevertheless, there will be plenty of you wanting to play it on your PC – read on as outline the game’s price and pre-order details for PC.
Minecraft Dungeons Release Date
Minecraft Dungeons is set to release on PC on 26 May 2020 – it will also be available on PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.
Of course, with the current climate of coronavirus delays are possible. We’ve already seen Fortnite have to push back Chapter 2 Season 3, and The Last of Us II be indefinitely postponed.
Fingers crossed Minecraft Dungeons comes out on time!
PC Price & Pre-order
Minecraft Dungeons is currently listed at £16.74 / $19.99 on the official Minecraft website.
You can pre-order the game for PC through either of the links above.
Hero Edition
PC gamers will also have access to a special version of Minecraft Dungeons – The Hero Edition.
Priced at £24.99 / $29.99 you get a couple of extras, including:
- Hero Cape
- Two player skins
- Chicken pet
- Two DLC packs (coming soon)
