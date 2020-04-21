Minecraft Dungeons: How to enchant your weapons and armour – Tutorial on upgrading your gear!

Get ahead of the game by enchanting your gear early on to slay even more mobs!

Minecraft is one of the biggest games in the world and has dominated the internet and the gaming scene for over ten years now!

Didn’t think it could get any bigger? Well think again as Minecraft Dungeons has joined the family as a DOTA style dungeon crawler, where levelling up, killing mobs and collecting loot is your ultimate goal!

One of the most important aspects of Minecraft Dungeons is enchanting – just like in the main game, this can give your ‘warrior’ or ‘archer’ class a serious buff!

NOW WATCH BELOW: Everything you need to know about the PS5 and Xbox Series X

How to use enchantment points and upgrade your gear!

The bread and butte of progression in Minecraft Dungeons are your enchantment points.

Kill mobs, complete levels, conquer questlines and you level up – this will provide you with enchantment points which you can spend on upgrading not just your weapons but also your armour.

This is where the fun begins.

Minecraft Dungeons gives you free rein on customisation of your gear! Here’s how you do it.

Level up by completing quests, killing mobs, replaying levels and generally progressing through the game

Bring up your inventory screen – you should be prompted when you level up and gain enchantment points

Select the ‘swag’ you want tp upgrade from everything you have collected on your travels and press ‘Y’ or ‘Triangle’ on your controller to view the enchantment options

Select the enchantment and press ‘A’ or ‘X’. This will spend the points and add the enchantment to the piece of equipment!

READ MORE: Does Minecraft Dungeons feature crossplay with PS4 and Xbox?

ENCHANT – Check every time you level up to see what enchantments you can add to your armour!

There are a countless number of upgrades for your weapons and armour! That’s the beauty of Minecraft Dungeons – it allows you to build a class that suits you – so don’t settle for the first enchantment you see and spend those points wisely!