Minecraft Dungeons PS4 Price: Pre-order,Trailer, Release date and more

The upcoming Minecraft Dungeons is coming to PS4, but what’s the price of such an anticipated title!

Recently it was announced that there will be new Minecraft game incoming next month. Minecraft Dungeons will be available to play on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and of course PS4.

The original Minecraft has over 91 million players monthly, and for good reason.

Creativity, co-operation and resources management come to together brilliantly to give something for everyone!

Let’s take a look at some more details for Mincraft Dungeons PS4!

NOW WATCH BELOW: Minecraft videos that will make your day!

PS4 Price

When released, Minecraft Dungeons on the PS4 will be available at just £14.99 ($18.50). A price like this, by any counts, is an amazing bargain.

PS4 owners will get to experience the thrill of diving head first into a variety of dungeons, fighting against hordes of foes all in the name of their fellow villagers.

Unfortunately, PS4 players will not get access to the Hero Edition, which is the extra version of the game.

TWISTER: The gameplay shows off some impressive combat moves

So that would mean that the below freebies, only available to Xbox and PC players, will not be up for grabs.

Hero Cape

Two player skins

Chicken pet

Two DLC packs (coming soon)

READ MORE: Minecraft Dungeons: How to enchant weapons and armour

That being said, DLC packs will become available to all when they’re released, and it’s likely we’ll see the skins become available also.

And who could forget the chicken companion with nerves of steel!

Pre-order

With anticipation building around Minecraft Dungeons, fans of the series could no doubt want to get their pre-orders in.

At the moment PS4 players cannot pre-order Minecraft Dungeons, so PS4 players may have to be patient!

READ MORE: Minecraft Dungeons: Sign up for Beta on PC – Hero Edition, Release Date, Pre-order & More

Since Microsoft owns Minecraft, the pre-order will be exclusive to Xbox and PC.

Don’t fancy waiting for the delivery? Amazon, GAME, and other good retailers will offer a digital download and it should be available on the PS Store too.

Trailer

The Minecraft Dungeons trailer showcases some pretty amazing looking footage.

ACTION & ADVENTURE! The official trailer gives us a glimpse of some of the fun to be had deep in the dungeons

The trailer gives us a look at some of the enemies that could make life harder for our hero. These includes skeletons, zombies and one enormous bull (of sorts).

It also shows us some of the co-operate play, with three other characters joining the fun.

READ MORE: Minecraft Dungeons: How to enchant weapons and armour

While Minecraft itself does have crossplay for all platforms, Minecraft Dungeons will not launch with it for PS4 players.

It is expected to be added at some point, but until then PS4 players will only be able to adventure with each other.

The spin-off from the original sandbox game inspired by dungeon crawlers, is set to release on 26 May 2020.

The game looks fantastic judging by what we’ve had to go by so far, and on we expect it to run very well on the PS4.

For all the latest updates, news and more on Minecraft Dungeons, make sure to check back in!

READ MORE: Minecraft Dungeons: Release date, beta, price, crossplay, PS4, Xbox, PC, Switch, pre-order, news, leaks, rumours, & everything you need to know