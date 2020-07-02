[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Minecraft

Minecraft 2020 Piglin Brutes: Behaviour, Nether, Zombie Pigmen, Trade & More

While piglins can be reasoned with, piglin brutes will attack anything that steps foot near their treasure.

Julian-Sims by Julian Sims Jul 2, 2020
minecraft piglin brutes

Piglin Brutes have finally been added to Minecraft, and they are a much stronger, more aggressive version of their cowardly counterparts, piglins.

We’re expecting more tweaks to the Nether Update in the coming weeks, which will tweak existing features and implement some new ones.

But for now, we will take you through everything you need to know about piglin brutes, a truly hostile mob that guards their treasure with their life.

Piglin Brute

There are a few things that you need to know about piglin brutes:

piglin brute
ATTACK ON SIGHT: Don’t get them mixed up with their passive alternatives!
  • Piglin Brutes are stronger versions of Piglins that live in bastions and protect their treasure there
  • Unlike their greedy counterparts, Piglin Brutes cannot be distracted by gold and aren’t afraid of anything
  • Piglin Brutes will, therefore, attack players on sight, no matter how the player is dressed
  • Piglin Brutes wield axes and don’t wear any armour

While piglins can be bartered with, piglin brutes will attack anything that steps foot inside its home.

For this reason alone, you need to give them a very wide berth.

Piglin Behaviour

Piglins can be found lingering throughout the Nether region.

piglins mc
COME PREPARED: If you stumble across a Piglin unequipped you’ll be in for a nasty surprise!

If a player is wearing gold armour, the piglin will not behave aggressively or attack.

Piglins will attack one of the essential life sources in Nether, hoglins, especially when hungry.

How to trade with Piglins

You’ll have to give the piglin you wish to trade with a gold ingot, and in return, they will toss you a random item.

piglins minecraft 1
ZOMBIFIED REMAINS: The only thing that can scare a piglin is the undead

Alternatively, you can drop just a drop gold ingots on the floor and a nearby Piglin will catch on.

The best items you can get are ones that increase your speed when walking on Soul Sand, a type of block that slows you down.

However, these rewards are extremely rare so you shouldn’t get your hopes up!

