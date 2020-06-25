Minecraft: How to make a Netherite Sword – Guide, Tips & Tricks, and more

Look no further, here’s our guide for creating one of the most powerful weapons in the game!

This awesome material is well worth hunting down, and can be used to seriously upgrade your gear. Here’s how to make a Netherite Sword in Minecraft!

How to make Netherite Sword in Minecraft

Acquiring Netherite in Minecraft is not as straight forward as it sounds, but boy is it worth it!

Before we get started, you’ll want to take a look at the below check-list. Make sure you have all of these items first!

A Diamond Sword

Firstly, you’ll want to make sure you have a diamond sword, as Netherite itself is used to upgrade only Diamond level gear.

To make a diamond sword you’ll need 2 diamonds and a stick. You may also need some patience, as diamonds are incredibly rare to come across!

READ MORE: Diamond vs. Netherite in Minecraft – which is better?

Aquire some gold!

To create Netherite Ingot, you’ll need at least 4 ingots of gold. Luckily gold is rare, but not as rare as diamonds to come across.

Mine Ancient Debris

A very tough material to find, but when smelted down it will produce a Netherite Scrap.

You’ll need four of these scraps, combined with four gold ingots to create one Netherite Ingot.

READ MORE: How to find Ancient Debris in Minecraft

Creating the Netherite Sword

So, if you’ve got these items, you’re very nearly there (congratulations by the way!)

Go ahead and combine the four gold ingots with the four Netherite scraps to produce your glorious Netherite Ingot.

Go to your Smithing Table and add your diamond sword and the Netherite Ingot, and smith away! You’ll then be the proud owner of the Netherite Sword! And what a sword it is!

DRESS TO IMPRESS: The full collection is a sight to behold!

The Netherite Sword has +8 attack damage, and an impressive 2031 durability, which is +470 better than the diamond sword.

It also looks pretty cool with the rest of the Netherite gear, with your character clad in dark, mysterious attire!

Check back in with us for everything on Minecraft, for everything you need to know on Piglins, all the way to patch notes for Bedrock.

READ MORE: How to make Netherite tools in Minecraft