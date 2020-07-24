[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Madden

Madden 21 Ratings: Fastest Middle Linebackers (MLB) to user – Devin White, Deion Jones, Devin Bush & more

Speed on defense is vital to creating turnovers and getting stops. These guys can be your playmakers.

Jul 24, 2020
madden 21 fastest mlb franchise mode

Speed kills in the NFL, and in Madden 21.

Offenses focus on fast ball carriers, even at quarterback, so you need a speedster in the middle of the field to combat them.

These are the fastest MLBs in Madden 21.

How to choose the fastest middle linebacker (MLB) in Madden 21 Franchise Mode

In this article, we are looking for the fastest middle linebackers in Madden 21’s Franchise Mode.

That means those players listed as MLB. We are after those with the highest speed stat, they should also have good acceleration and ideally a nice agility stat too. We aren’t concerned with OVR, contract status, or age.

Devin White – 78 OVR

Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Speed: 92

The fastest middle linebacker in Madden 21 is Tampa Bay’s young stud Devin White with 92 speed.

With 83 tackling, 87 pursuit, and 71 zone coverage he can do everything at a good level.

His youth makes his play recognition (75) and awareness (78) a bit low, but that doesn’t matter if you are controlling him and flying around the field all game.

Deion Jones – 86 OVR

Team: Atlanta Falcons

Speed: 91

Atlanta’s Deion Jones is next. His 91 speed comes with 92 acceleration to make him a missile on the field.

deion jones madden
LETHAL WEAPON: Deion Jones’ speed makes him a turnover machine

Jones is an elite coverage player, with 83 zone coverage and 75 man coverage. He also has 89 pursuit and 85 tackling.

If you aren’t going to constantly use the MLB but still want speed at the position then Jones is the one for you.

Devin Bush – 76 OVR

Team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Speed: 90

Another young gun, Devin Bush is at #3 with his 90 speed.

The Steelers’ man also has 92 acceleration but like White is lacking some awareness (80) and play recognition (77), making him the ideal user player.

Bush’s coverage is a little shakier, with 69 zone and 62 man, but he makes up for that with 84 pursuit, 83 tackle, and a massive 88 hit power.

Noah Dawkins – 60 OVR

Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Speed: 90

A relative unknown, Noah Dawkins went undrafted in 2019 and landed on the Bucs practice squad. In Madden 21 though he could be a star thanks to his 90 speed and 90 acceleration.

As you would expect from someone with such low OVR, Dawkins doesn’t do a lot well. He has 77 tackling, and 80 pursuit, along with 58 zone and 52 man coverage.

But if you want to start with a different team and trade for a fast MLB, you can get Dawkins for basically nothing.

Roquan Smith – 83 OVR

Team: Chicago Bears

Speed: 89

A first-round pick in 2018, Roquan Smith is about to take over at the MLB position.

roquan smith madden 1
MONSTER OF THE MIDWAY: Smith is too fast to scheme against

With 89 speed and 91 acceleration he is amazingly fast. He’s also got 86 tackling, 87 pursuit, and 78 zone coverage. Roquan also has a 70 power moves to make him an impactful blitzer too.

Jerome Baker – 74 OVR

Team: Miami Dolphins

Speed: 89

Miami might not have a lot, but they do have a rapid middle linebacker thanks to Jarome Baker’s 89 speed and 89 acceleration.

He also comes with 83 tackling and 83 pursuit. Baker is much in coverage, with 66 zone and 62 man, but if you are in control then his speed can make up for that.

Patrick Queen – 72 OVR

Team: Baltimore Ravens

Speed: 89

Finally we get to the rookie Patrick Queen. Baltimore’s young stud has 89 speed and 90 acceleration.

Queen also has 82 tackling with 85 pursuit. He’s let down a little with 67 zone coverage and 61 man, but again if you are in control that’s fine.

All the fastest middle linebackers (MLB) in Madden 21

PlayerTeamOVRSpeed
Devin WhiteTampa Bay Buccaneers7892
Deion JonesAtlanta Falcons8691
Devin BushPittsburgh Steelers7690
Noah DawkinsTampa Bay Buccaneers6090
Roquan SmithChicago Bears8389
Jerome BakerMiami Dolphins7489
Patrick QueenBaltimore Ravens7289
Blake CashmanNew York Jets7089
Kamu Grugier-HillMiami Dolphins7089
Bobby OkerekeIndianapolis Colts7288
Deone BucannonAtlanta Falcons6988
Ulysees Gilbert IIIPittsburgh Steelers6288
Jaylon SmithDallas Cowboys8187
Tremaine EdmundsBuffalo Bills8087
Jayon BrownTennessee Titans7987
Drue TranquillLos Angeles Chargers7287
Jordyn BrooksSeattle Seahawks7187
Germaine PrattCincinnati Bengals7087
Nicholas MorrowLas Vegas Raiders6787
Ty SummersGreen Bay Packers6387
Joe JonesDenver Broncos6287
Cassh MaluiaNew England Patriots6087
Nigel HarrisTennessee Titans5987
Travin HowardLos Angeles Rams5887
