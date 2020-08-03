*BREAKING* New Madden 21 Franchise Mode Changes REVEALED!
It’s official! EA have revealed some big changes for Madden 21’s Franchise Mode, and future ones too.
EA faced some controversy when displaying the Franchise Mode coming to Madden 21 – inspiring a popular #FixMaddenFranchise trend.
But thanks to a new Gridiron Notes, we now know that there will be some big changes for Franchise Mode in Madden 21!
Madden 21 Franchise Mode gets an update
These changes include a range of things from better trade logic to career stats to playoffs, commissioner tools and more!
This will be a huge move for the community that became divided with the lack of changes to Madden 21’s Franchise Mode.
And on top of the announcement for Franchise Mode in Madden 21, there is also a general outline for future developments to Franchise Mode in Madden 22 and beyond.
Let’s go over the biggest changes.
Tuning
The Madden team is targeting tuning in many different ways for Franchise Mode in Madden 21 and Madden 22.
This includes properly handling player progression and regression, as well as balancing X-Factor Abilities for league veterans as well as rookie classes.
Commissioner Tools
Commissioner Tools will be another big point of expansion for the Madden Franchise Mode team.
Some of the tools already mentioned include ability to undo transactions, approve trades, and reset games after disconnects.
AI Management
One persistent complaint about Madden Franchise Modes are the AI team management. When players can snag all-star lineman for the cost of a third round draft pick, the mode can easily be broken out of reality.
EA are committing to tackling AI management to better simulate the control of the teams around you in Madden 21 Franchise Mode and beyond.
This includes roster management, free agent signings, and trade logic.
Playoffs
At times the Playoffs in Madden Franchise Mode feel unimportant due to their presentation in the UI.
With new updates, we’ll receive a new bracket to define the Playoffs as they happen and restore the importance it deserves.
Madden 22 Franchise Mode
Some of the features mentioned in the update are specifically targeted for Madden 22 and beyond.
These features include better relocation/branding assets, team chemistry systems, coaching and staff management, scouting improvements, and more!