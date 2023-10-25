Madden 24 has released a lot of content in Season 2, with programs such as Most Feared, Unstoppable, and Hispanic Heritage Month bringing some incredible cards to MUT. These programs also brought incredibly entertaining challenges and a plethora of rewards.

However, many players are already wondering when Season 2 ends, and what Season 3 might bring to the game. Despite that, you still have more than enough time to finish the Season 2 field pass and redeem all of its rewards.

So, let's find out when Season 2 ends, and if we are close to it.

When does Season 2 end?

As mentioned above, plenty of players are wondering when Madden 24 Season 2 ends, and if that time is already close. However, Season 2 is still far from being over, with the season being set to end on Wednesday, 15 November.

Because of that, you can wait for a lot more new content to be introduced in Season 2, with new programs, cards, challenges, and of course, many rewards. These cards can help you improve your squad, making it easier to complete the hardest challenges in the game. While the challenges give players something new to entertain themselves with.

click to enlarge + 2

This also means that you still have plenty of time to progress through the Season 2 Field Pass. Hopefully, you will be able to finish it and collect all of the great rewards it possesses.

What can we expect from Madden 24 Season 3?

As of right now, almost nothing is known about Madden 24 Season 3, apart from the fact it should go live on 16 November. Similar to the two previous Madden 24 seasons, we expect it to introduce a new team captain card, Field Pass, challenges, a ton of unique cards, and of course, new and exciting programs.

click to enlarge + 2 We can expect a new Competitive Field Pass in Season 3.

The TOTW, AKA, and Angry Runs program should continue in Season 3, delivering more unique cards and entertaining challenges. There is also no doubt that the Madden team already has some special content prepared for Season 3, but unfortunately, we still don't know what that is.

We hope this article answers all your questions.