After AKA, TOTW, and Most Feared, a new program is coming to Madden 24 Ultimate Team, and as usual, it brings new cards, challenges, and many rewards. We are talking about the Hispanic Heritage Month program, which celebrates some of the biggest Hispanic NFL players of all time.

This program will include some fantastic cards, with all of them being from players of Hispanic descent or heritage. It pays homage to the millions of Hispanic NFL fans that are scattered around the world and gives Madden players something to grind for.

Without further ado, let's find out everything about the Madden 24 Hispanic Heritage Month program.

Release date

The Hispanic Heritage Month is just around the corner, as it goes live on 3 October, at around 7PM ET/ 23PM GMT. All information about the program will be revealed on the next GMM stream, which also takes place on 3 October, at 7PM ET.

Fans are very excited about the program, mainly because it delivered some great cards in Madden 23. The community is hoping the same happens this year, and we also expect it.

Hispanic Heritage Month cards

We still don't know exactly how many cards the program will bring, but we expect a total of 10 cards with very similar ratings. However, when it comes to which players will be in the program, we are completely in the dark.

In previous years, the program had players such as Zane Gonzalez, Kiko Alonso, and Ted Hendricks. This year, we expect legendary Hispanic players or descendants such as Rolando Cantú, Tony Romo, Ron Rivera, and Anthony Muñoz to make the program.

Hopefully, all the cards will be revealed in the next GMM stream. If so, we will make sure to update this article with all of them.

Program challenges

As mentioned above, the Hispanic Heritage Month program will also introduce many new challenges. These challenges give players the chance to earn rewards, while also revitalizing MUT and making it a more entertaining game mode.

It's very likely that to collect all the cards of the Hispanic Heritage Month program, players will need to complete all of its challenges. This was how it worked in previous editions and we don't expect it to change.

We hope this guide was useful and answered all the questions you had about the Hispanic Heritage Month program.