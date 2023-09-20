Season 2 of Madden 24 is just around the corner and players can't contain their excitement. As it happens with every new Madden season, Ultimate Team will receive plenty of content, with new packs, programs, and challenges, arriving at the game. MUT fans can also expect a new Field Pass, which will bring plenty of great rewards.

The Madden community is expecting the Season 2 content to revitalize the game, as plenty of fans have complained about the lack of content for MUT. With many new programs coming, players will have plenty of challenges to complete and many rewards to grind for.

Without further ado, let's find out everything about Madden 24 Season 2.

Season 2 start time

Madden 24 Season 2 starts on Thursday 5 October, and with it comes a lot of new content. The new Field Pass also arrives on the same day, and just like the Season 1 Field Pass, we expect it to offer players an upgradeable card.

click to enlarge + 2

As mentioned above, new programs are also coming to MUT, and we expect at least one of them to arrive on Season 2 launch day. We still don't know which program that is, but we will make sure to update the article once that information is made available.

Field Pass

The field pass is a great way for players to earn rewards for free. Every game, challenge or mission players complete, guarantees them XP. This XP allows players to progress through the Field Pass and secure spectacular rewards.

We expect the Season 2 Field Pass to have some great rewards, similar to its Season 1 counterpart. Among the many incredible rewards the Season 2 Field Pass will bring, we can expect great cards, packs, coins, and even upgradeable players.

click to enlarge + 2

It's always good to be aware of which rewards are present in the Field Pass. Some rewards might be more enticing than others, so it's important to know which reward you're grinding for. It's also worth noting that, the better the reward, the harder it is to earn it.

Let's take a look at the Madden 24 Season 2 rewards below.

Madden 24 Season 2 rewards

Unfortunately, we still don't have any information about the Season 2 rewards. However, we expect the Season 2 Pass to give players the chance to earn rewards such as packs, coins, exclusive cards, and more.

The Field Pass will most likely offer players an upgradeable card, similar to what they did in Season 1. We also expect the many Field Pass to include many other rewards, especially great cards.

We will make sure to update this article once the Season 2 rewards have been revealed. So, make sure to stay tuned for that.

