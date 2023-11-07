Thanksgiving is almost here, and so is the Madden 24 Harvest program, which celebrates this special occasion. The Harvest program is one of the most popular MUT programs, tied with the TOTW and Division Dynasty program, as it always delivers great content.

We expect this year to be no different, with great cards, challenges, and many rewards being introduced by the Harvest program. The program cards will most likely be among the best released so far and will be able to help players take their game to the next level.

Without further ado, let's find out everything about the Madden 24 Harvest program.

Release date

Not much is known about the Harvest program, and that includes its release date. Unfortunately, we still don't know the exact release date of the Madden 24 Harvest program, but we know the program will arrive at MUT between 12 and 17 November.

If we were to bet on it, we would say 14 November will be the launch date of the Harvest program. That's because the MCS Harvest challenge broadcast takes place on that day. So, there is a very good chance the program arrives at Madden on that date.

But what can we expect from the Madden 24 Harvest program? Let's find out!

Madden 24 Harvest program

Traditionally, the Harvest program focuses on a wide variety of players who had great performances in past Thanksgiving Day Games. We expect this year to be no different, with the program introducing some unique cards, many Sets, and plenty of Solo Challenges.

There is a good chance the program also introduces a new Field Pass, which will allow players to earn rewards such as coins, XP, and exclusive cards. One of those cards was already confirmed, and it's a 90 OVR Tariq Woolen.

This card was created by the MCS Most Feared event champion, JONBEAST. It's worth noting that, players will only be able to earn it by watching the MCS Harvest challenge for at least 120 minutes.

There is still a lot to uncover about the Madden 24 Harvest program. We will update this article with any new information about the program, so be sure to bookmark it!

