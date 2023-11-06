Madden 24 has released a lot of content in the past weeks, and now it has announced the brand-new Division Dynasty program. We expect this program to deliver some unique cards, exciting challenges, and of course, a plethora of rewards.

The All-Madden program was released last week, and the Angry Runs program was introduced just a few weeks ago. However, the Madden team still felt like another big program would be beneficial for the game. After all, there is never too much content.

So, let's find out everything about the Division Dynasty program.

Release Date

The Division Dynasty program is expected to come to MUT on Thursday, 8 November, at around 11am ET.

As mentioned above, we expect the program to deliver some great cards, with most of them possessing spectacular attributes. It's also very likely that these cards will all have a rating of at least 90.

All of the information regarding the Division Dynasty program will be revealed in the upcoming GMM stream. This stream takes place on 8 November, at 10:30 am, and will also reveal all the TOTW 9 cards.

But until then, let's see what we can expect of the Division Dynasty program.

Madden 24 Division Dynasty

The Division Dynasty is a brand new program, so there isn't much we know about it yet. However, there is a strong possibility that Division Dynasty is just the Team Diamonds program, but with a new name.

If this is indeed the case, then we can expect the Division Dynasty program to be very similar to the Team Diamonds programs of previous years. So, the program should introduce one player for each of the 32 NFL teams, as well as 32 different sets, which offer different rewards upon completion.

By completing the 32 sets, players will get a high OVR Division Dynasty Champion. This card will most likely have astonishing attributes, unique X-Factors, and possess all the 32 team chemistries in MUT.

The Division Dynasty program will be great for Theme team players, as it will provide some pretty good cards. That's especially because of their chemistries, which can be very useful to a plethora of players. Who knows, you might even find that specific card you needed to create your invincible Theme team.

We will update this article with all the new information about the program, so make sure you stay tuned for that. For guides and all the latest news about Madden 24, check out Realsport101.