Madden 24 TOTW 7 Predictions & Release Time

Another NFL Sunday is complete and it was full of surprises. The Eagles took care of business against Miami and the Buffalo Bills fell to a surprising defeat in New England.

Table of contents TOTW 7 release time TOTW 7 predictions When is TOTW 7 announced?

There were some sensational performances on both sides of the ball, meaning this week's TOTW 7 in Madden 24 is going to be stacked. With cards hitting 90 OVR, there should be some incredible players on offer.

TOTW 7 release time

The Madden team has a regular weekly slot for the TOTW drop. The new set of cards will arrive in Madden 24 at 1:30pm ET/6:30pm BST on Wednesday 25 October.

At least, that's the target time for them. There are occasional delays, so be sure to keep an eye on @MaddenNFLDirect on Twitter to see if there is any communication about delays.

TOTW 7 predictions

Madden TOTW's follow a pretty set course, with the top cards being an Offensive & Defensive Player of the Week plus an LTD for a historic performance.

This week's Offensive Player of the Week should go to Lamar Jackson who demolished the Detroit Lions with 357 passing yards and four total touchdowns. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is right there with Jackson thanks to 424 passing yards and four touchdowns of his own.

click to enlarge + 2

Neither of these elite QBs has a special card yet, so both would be excellent choices. It may just come down to whether either of them is slated for a Most Feared release this week.

Elsewhere on offense Travis Kelce had an excellent week, with 179 receiving yards and a TD. He may not feature due to already having an upgradeable Season 2 card though.

Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins had a very good week, while Gus Edwards, Travis Etienne, and AJ Brown all excelled.

click to enlarge + 2

On defense there are three main contenders for the biggest card of the week. Jaguars LB Foyesade Oluokun racked up 14 tackles and grabbed himself a pick-six in a 31-24 win over New Orleans. Cleveland pass rusher Myles Garrett had himself a big day with nine tackles, two sacks, and two forced fumbles, while Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker had 11 tackles and a pick-six.

When is TOTW 7 announced?

We will get a full announcement of the TOTW 7 program on Good Morning Madden at 10:30am ET/3:30pm BST on Wednesday 25 October.

However, there will also be one card revealed and a few more teased across social media on Tuesday evening so be sure to keep an eye out for them!