Rejoice Madden 24 fans, because the All Madden program is coming to MUT! This program will bring plenty of great cards, exciting challenges, and the chance to win a plethora of rewards.

The All Madden program is a special tribute to the late great John Madden, one of the best coaches of all time. This program will bring some of the favourite players of John Madden's coaching and broadcasting career, and we expect them to have a high OVR.

Without further ado, let's find out everything about the All Madden program.

Release Date

The All Madden program is coming to MUT on Thursday, 2 November. All of the program information will be revealed on that same day, on a GMM stream which takes place at 10:30am ET.

There is always a chance for delay, so be sure to check @MaddenNFLDirect on Twitter as that is where any issues will be communicated. Hopefully, the All Madden program launch will occur without any major issues.

All Madden program

As mentioned above, the All Madden program is a way to pay homage to John Madden, one of the most important figures in NFL history. That's why the program includes some of the favourite players of John Madden, players that Madden either loved to coach or watch play.

Because of that, we can expect a lot of legendary players, with high OVRs and spectacular attributes. It wouldn't be a surprise if we saw the majority of players in this program being at least 91 OVR, as that was what happened in Madden 23.

If the All Madden program follows the same model it did in Madden 23, the cards will have access to the Legends chemistry. Furthermore, users will most likely be able to choose the chemistry of any of the teams they played for previously.

Last year the All Madden program gave us a phenomenal Ken Stabler card!

The All Madden program should also introduce many new challenges to MUT, with these challenges offering great rewards. These challenges give players something new to play for, while the rewards help users upgrade their squad.

As usual, there will also be exchangeable player sets, which will allow players to earn a high OVR player, which we expect will have at least 90 OVR.

We will update this article with all the new information about the program, so make sure you stay tuned for that.