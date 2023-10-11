Madden 24 has once again released a unique program, that this time offers players the chance to be featured on the popular NFL show Good Morning Football. The program is called Angry Runs, and it also allows players to earn plenty of rewards, such as exclusive cards.

However, this program is quite different from the majority of Madden 24 programs, as players need to send a video of their "Angry Run", to have a chance to feature on Good Morning Football.

So, let's find out how you can do that, and which rewards the Angry Runs program offers.

Madden 24 Angry Runs program

The biggest reward of the Angry Runs program is to give players a chance to feature on the highly popular Good Morning Football TV show. However, to do that, there are a few requirements players need to fulfil.

First, you need to go to EA.com/angryruns and sign in with your EA account. After that, you will need to submit a YouTube link with a video containing your "Angry Run" of the week.

This video also needs to meet some requirements to be eligible for selection. First, it needs to be captured from your console or PC, videos captured by your mobile camera from your TV or monitor won't be eligible.

To have a better chance of being selected, and featured in Good Morning Football, include the whole play in your video, and not just the replay. Record the video in 16:9 format, and of course, make sure you are submitting a special play.

Rewards

Apart from being featured on Good Morning Football, players will be able to earn the Angry Runs player of the week. This player is selected weekly by Kyle Brandt on Good Morning Football and will be announced at the same time as the TOTW.

This week's Angry Runs player is 90 OVR Dallas Goedert, the TE for the Philadelphia Eagles, and players will receive an 82 OVR version of him in a welcome pack.

Each week, players will get a welcome pack with the Angry Runs player of that week. These cards have some unique X-Factors, good attributes, and a temporary Angry Runs chemistry, which ends once a new Angry Runs player is announced.

We hope this article answered all the questions you had about the Angry Runs program, and we look forward to seeing your plays on Good Morning Football.