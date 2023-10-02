It seems that Madden 24 can't stop adding new content to MUT. With the arrival of Season 2, some new and exciting programs are coming to the game mode. The Hispanic Heritage Month program was the first to be announced, and Madden has now announced the Unstoppable program.

The Unstoppable program is expected to bring plenty of challenges, rewards, and some good cards. The Madden 24 community is hoping for a great program, that will make them forget about the disappointing Gridiron Guardians program.

Without further ado, let's find out everything about the Unstoppable program.

Release date

There still isn't an official release date for the Unstoppable program. However, we know it will launch this week because it was announced on the Madden 24 content schedule. So, we expect it to go live on Thursday, 5 October, at around 11 AM ET/16 PM GMT.

We predict this program will be live for seven days, perhaps a little bit more. If that's the case, it will be very important for you to complete all of its challenges as fast as possible.

Unstoppable Program cards

Like most of the programs that are introduced to Madden, we expect the Unstoppable program to have a unique theme. It will also introduce some new cards, but we can't say for sure if they will be great, decent, or bad. Hopefully, they will have great attributes and will be usable.

Will the Unstoppable Program have great cards such as the AKA Marlon Humphrey one?

Unfortunately, we don't know much about what players will be in the program if they will have unique X-factors or even special chemistries. But that will all be made clear in the 6 October Good Morning Madden stream, which takes place at 11 AM ET/16 PM GMT, as mentioned above.

Challenges

We expect the program to bring many exciting challenges, that will provide players with plenty of entertainment. These challenges will also most like give players a chance to earn many rewards, such as packs, cards, coins, and more.

As in all the programs released so far in Madden 24, completing the challenges is pretty much mandatory if you want to collect all of its cards. Some of the cards that you unlock can even help you complete the harder challenges the program has.

Unstoppable Program rewards

Unfortunately, we still don't which rewards the Unstoppable program offers. However, we expect players to be able to earn exclusive cards, packs, coins, and other items.

Unfortunately, we still don't which rewards the Unstoppable program offers. However, we expect players to be able to earn exclusive cards, packs, coins, and other items.

We will make sure to add more information about the program rewards once it has been revealed.