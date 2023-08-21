Madden 24 is in full force now, with everyone already having access to the game. Now, players are focused on building the best MUT squad possible and competing online for plenty of rewards.
However, building a great squad is just one step towards success in Madden 24 Ultimate Team. To get the most out of your players, you need to equip them, with the best Superstar abilities in the game.
Unfortunately, that's harder than expected since there are many Superstar abilities to choose from. Because of that, most players don't really know which abilities to choose. But you don't need to worry about that since we've got you covered. In this article, you will find out which are the best Superstar abilities in Madden 24.
Best Superstar abilities in Madden 24
Only a selected number of players in Madden 24 have Superstar abilities. These abilities give players different features or attribute boosts.
Superstar abilities are crucial in Madden 24, and they can get you out of tough situations. In close games, great Superstar abilities can make a difference. That's why it's so important to know which abilities to choose and to avoid.
Among the many Superstar abilities in Madden 24, there are 16 you should definitely equip on your players if you can. These abilities are the best in the game and will improve your offense and defense. They will also make it easier to win games.
Here are the must-pick Superstar abilities in Madden 24:
|Must-Pick Superstar Abilities
|Acrobat
|Deep Out Elite
|Double Or Nothing
|Edge Threat
|Edge Threat Elite
|Hot Route Master
|Inside Shade
|Medium Route KO
|One Step Ahead
|Pass Lead Elite
|Route Apprentice
|Route Technician
|Set Feet Lead
|Short In Elite
|Slot Apprentice
|WR Apprentice
|Slot-O-Matic
|Backfield Master
Good Superstar abilities
You won't be able to just equip the best Superstar abilities in your players. However, there are other abilities that are also quite good and will make your team significantly better.
Superstar abilities such as Bruiser are great for superstar RBs or TEs, as their truck and stiff arm attributes are improved. Bazooka is great for QBs, as it increases their maximum throw distance. While Deep In Elite improves the WRs' catching ability.
Here are other great Superstar abilities you should pick:
|Good Superstar Abilities
|Freight Train
|Deep Out Zone KO
|Edge Protector
|Escape Artist
|Fearless
|Flat Zone KO
|Zen Kicker
|Gunslinger
|Human Joystick
|Inside Stuff
|Lurker
|Mid Zone KO
|Nasty Streak
|Omaha
|Outside Apprentice
|QB Playmaker
|RB Apprentice
|Red Zone Threat
|Secure Protector
|Short Out Elite
|Evasive
|Deep Route KO
|Backfield Mismatch
|Conductor
|Deep In Elite
|Deep In Zone KO
|Strip Specialist
|Tackle Supreme
|TE Apprentice
|Under Pressure
|Unpredictable
|Unstoppable Force
|Wrecking Ball
|YAC 'Em Up
Decent Madden 24 Superstar abilities
These Superstar abilities aren't as good as the ones mentioned above. Despite that, they still give your team a quality boost. They are also far from being the worst Superstar abilities in the game.
So, if you can't equip any of the Superstar abilities listed above, make sure to pick one from this list. They will still improve your players' attributes, and give you a slight advantage in certain moments of the game.
Here are all the decent Superstar abilities in MUT:
|Decent Superstar abilities
|Ankle Breaker
|Arm Bar
|Avalanche
|Balance Beam
|Blitz Radar
|Bottleneck
|Bulldozer
|Clutch Kicker
|Dashing Deadeye
|Double Me
|El Toro
|Enforcer
|Fearmonger
|Film Study
|First One Free
|Gambit
|Grab and Smash
|Grab-N-Go
|Hi-Lo Deadeye
|High Point Deadeye
|Identifier
|Inside Deadeye
|Juke Box
|Long Range Deadeye
|Matchup Nightmare
|Mid In Elite
|Mid Out Elite
|No Outsiders
|Outside Shade
|Pass Committed
|Playmaker
|Post Up
|Quick Draw
|Reach For It
|Red Zone Deadeye
|Roaming Deadeye
|Secure Tackler
|Short Route KO
|Shutdown
|Sideline Deadeye
|Spin Cycle
|Unfakeable
|Fast Break
|Run Off Elite
|Pick Artist
|Leap Frog
Superstar abilities you should avoid
Make sure to stay clear of these abilities at all costs. Only if you can't equip your player with any of the abilities listed above, which is highly unlikely, do you pick the abilities on this list.
So, here are all the Superstar abilities you should avoid in Madden 24.
|Superstar abilities you should avoid
|Adrenaline Rush
|All Day
|Agile Extender
|Anchored Extender
|B.O.G.O.
|Backlash
|Bench Press
|Blitz
|Brick Wall
|Chuck Out
|Closer
|Clutch
|Comeback
|Crusher
|Defensive Rally
|Deflator
|Demoralizer
|Energizer
|Extra Credit
|Fool Me Once
|Gift Wrapped
|Goal Line Stuff
|Homer
|Honorary Lineman
|Indoor Baller
|Instant Rebate
|Lifeguard
|Lofting Deadeye
|Lumberjack
|Matador
|Max Security
|Momentum Shift
|Mr. Big Stop
|Natural Talent
|No-Look Deadeye
|On The Ball
|Out My Way
|Outmatched
|Pocket Deadeye
|Precision Kicker
|Pro Reads
|Protected
|Puller Elite
|RAC 'Em Up
|Reach Elite
|Recuperation
|Reinforcement
|Relentless
|Return Man
|Ripper
|Run & Gun
|Run Committed
|Run Stopper
|Low Point Deadeye
|Run Stuffer
|Safety Valve
|Satellite
|Screen Protector
|Second Wind
|Selfless
|Sleight Of Hand
|Speedster
|Spinner
|Stonewall
|Swim Club
|Tank
|Tear Proof
|Threat Detector
|Tight Out
|Tip Drill
|Tough Nut
|Truzz
|Unspun
|Vanguard
|Zone Hawk
|Persistent
|Dots
|Gutsy Scrambler
