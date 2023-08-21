The home of sports games

Madden 24: Superstar abilities tier list

By Francisco Carrico
Madden 24

Madden 24 is in full force now, with everyone already having access to the game. Now, players are focused on building the best MUT squad possible and competing online for plenty of rewards.

However, building a great squad is just one step towards success in Madden 24 Ultimate Team. To get the most out of your players, you need to equip them, with the best Superstar abilities in the game.

Table of contents

Unfortunately, that's harder than expected since there are many Superstar abilities to choose from. Because of that, most players don't really know which abilities to choose. But you don't need to worry about that since we've got you covered. In this article, you will find out which are the best Superstar abilities in Madden 24.

Best Superstar abilities in Madden 24

Only a selected number of players in Madden 24 have Superstar abilities. These abilities give players different features or attribute boosts.

Superstar abilities are crucial in Madden 24, and they can get you out of tough situations. In close games, great Superstar abilities can make a difference. That's why it's so important to know which abilities to choose and to avoid.

Among the many Superstar abilities in Madden 24, there are 16 you should definitely equip on your players if you can. These abilities are the best in the game and will improve your offense and defense. They will also make it easier to win games.

Here are the must-pick Superstar abilities in Madden 24:

Must-Pick Superstar Abilities
Acrobat
Deep Out Elite
Double Or Nothing
Edge Threat
Edge Threat Elite
Hot Route Master
Inside Shade
Medium Route KO
One Step Ahead
Pass Lead Elite
Route Apprentice
Route Technician
Set Feet Lead
Short In Elite
Slot Apprentice
WR Apprentice
Slot-O-Matic
Backfield Master

Good Superstar abilities

You won't be able to just equip the best Superstar abilities in your players. However, there are other abilities that are also quite good and will make your team significantly better.

Superstar abilities such as Bruiser are great for superstar RBs or TEs, as their truck and stiff arm attributes are improved. Bazooka is great for QBs, as it increases their maximum throw distance. While Deep In Elite improves the WRs' catching ability.

Here are other great Superstar abilities you should pick:

Good Superstar Abilities
Freight Train
Deep Out Zone KO
Edge Protector
Escape Artist
Fearless
Flat Zone KO
Zen Kicker
Freight Train
Gunslinger
Human Joystick
Inside Stuff
Lurker
Mid Zone KO
Nasty Streak
Omaha
Outside Apprentice
QB Playmaker
RB Apprentice
Red Zone Threat
Secure Protector
Short Out Elite
Evasive
Deep Route KO
Backfield Mismatch
Conductor
Deep In Elite
Deep In Zone KO
Strip Specialist
Tackle Supreme
TE Apprentice
Under Pressure
Unpredictable
Unstoppable Force
Wrecking Ball
YAC 'Em Up

Decent Madden 24 Superstar abilities

These Superstar abilities aren't as good as the ones mentioned above. Despite that, they still give your team a quality boost. They are also far from being the worst Superstar abilities in the game.

So, if you can't equip any of the Superstar abilities listed above, make sure to pick one from this list. They will still improve your players' attributes, and give you a slight advantage in certain moments of the game.

Here are all the decent Superstar abilities in MUT:

Decent Superstar abilities
Ankle Breaker
Arm Bar
Avalanche
Balance Beam
Blitz Radar
Bottleneck
Bulldozer
Clutch Kicker
Dashing Deadeye
Double Me
El Toro
Enforcer
Fearmonger
Film Study
First One Free
Gambit
Grab and Smash
Grab-N-Go
Hi-Lo Deadeye
High Point Deadeye
Identifier
Inside Deadeye
Juke Box
Long Range Deadeye
Matchup Nightmare
Mid In Elite
Mid Out Elite
No Outsiders
Outside Shade
Pass Committed
Playmaker
Post Up
Quick Draw
Reach For It
Red Zone Deadeye
Roaming Deadeye
Secure Tackler
Short Route KO
Shutdown
Sideline Deadeye
Spin Cycle
Unfakeable
Fast Break
Run Off Elite
Pick Artist
Leap Frog

Superstar abilities you should avoid

Make sure to stay clear of these abilities at all costs. Only if you can't equip your player with any of the abilities listed above, which is highly unlikely, do you pick the abilities on this list.

So, here are all the Superstar abilities you should avoid in Madden 24.

Superstar abilities you should avoid
Adrenaline Rush
All Day
Agile Extender
Anchored Extender
B.O.G.O.
Backlash
Bench Press
Blitz
Brick Wall
Chuck Out
Closer
Clutch
Comeback
Crusher
Defensive Rally
Deflator
Demoralizer
Energizer
Extra Credit
Fool Me Once
Gift Wrapped
Goal Line Stuff
Homer
Honorary Lineman
Indoor Baller
Instant Rebate
Lifeguard
Lofting Deadeye
Lumberjack
Matador
Max Security
Momentum Shift
Mr. Big Stop
Natural Talent
No-Look Deadeye
On The Ball
Out My Way
Outmatched
Pocket Deadeye
Precision Kicker
Pro Reads
Protected
Puller Elite
RAC 'Em Up
Reach Elite
Recuperation
Reinforcement
Relentless
Return Man
Ripper
Run & Gun
Run Committed
Run Stopper
Low Point Deadeye
Run Stuffer
Safety Valve
Satellite
Screen Protector
Second Wind
Selfless
Sleight Of Hand
Speedster
Spinner
Stonewall
Swim Club
Tank
Tear Proof
Threat Detector
Tight Out
Tip Drill
Tough Nut
Truzz
Unspun
Vanguard
Zone Hawk
Persistent
Dots
Gutsy Scrambler

