Madden 24 is in full force now, with everyone already having access to the game. Now, players are focused on building the best MUT squad possible and competing online for plenty of rewards.

However, building a great squad is just one step towards success in Madden 24 Ultimate Team. To get the most out of your players, you need to equip them, with the best Superstar abilities in the game.

Table of contents Best Superstar abilities in Madden 24 Good Superstar abilities Decent Madden 24 Superstar abilities Superstar abilities you should avoid

Unfortunately, that's harder than expected since there are many Superstar abilities to choose from. Because of that, most players don't really know which abilities to choose. But you don't need to worry about that since we've got you covered. In this article, you will find out which are the best Superstar abilities in Madden 24.

Best Superstar abilities in Madden 24

Only a selected number of players in Madden 24 have Superstar abilities. These abilities give players different features or attribute boosts.

Superstar abilities are crucial in Madden 24, and they can get you out of tough situations. In close games, great Superstar abilities can make a difference. That's why it's so important to know which abilities to choose and to avoid.

Players such as Justin Jefferson can equip many Superstar abilities.

Among the many Superstar abilities in Madden 24, there are 16 you should definitely equip on your players if you can. These abilities are the best in the game and will improve your offense and defense. They will also make it easier to win games.

Here are the must-pick Superstar abilities in Madden 24:

Must-Pick Superstar Abilities Acrobat Deep Out Elite Double Or Nothing Edge Threat Edge Threat Elite Hot Route Master Inside Shade Medium Route KO One Step Ahead Pass Lead Elite Route Apprentice Route Technician Set Feet Lead Short In Elite Slot Apprentice WR Apprentice Slot-O-Matic Backfield Master

Good Superstar abilities

You won't be able to just equip the best Superstar abilities in your players. However, there are other abilities that are also quite good and will make your team significantly better.

Superstar abilities will make your team much stronger!

Superstar abilities such as Bruiser are great for superstar RBs or TEs, as their truck and stiff arm attributes are improved. Bazooka is great for QBs, as it increases their maximum throw distance. While Deep In Elite improves the WRs' catching ability.

Here are other great Superstar abilities you should pick:

Good Superstar Abilities Freight Train Deep Out Zone KO Edge Protector Escape Artist Fearless Flat Zone KO Zen Kicker Freight Train Gunslinger Human Joystick Inside Stuff Lurker Mid Zone KO Nasty Streak Omaha Outside Apprentice QB Playmaker RB Apprentice Red Zone Threat Secure Protector Short Out Elite Evasive Deep Route KO Backfield Mismatch Conductor Deep In Elite Deep In Zone KO Strip Specialist Tackle Supreme TE Apprentice Under Pressure Unpredictable Unstoppable Force Wrecking Ball YAC 'Em Up

Decent Madden 24 Superstar abilities

These Superstar abilities aren't as good as the ones mentioned above. Despite that, they still give your team a quality boost. They are also far from being the worst Superstar abilities in the game.

click to enlarge + 3

So, if you can't equip any of the Superstar abilities listed above, make sure to pick one from this list. They will still improve your players' attributes, and give you a slight advantage in certain moments of the game.

Here are all the decent Superstar abilities in MUT:

Decent Superstar abilities Ankle Breaker Arm Bar Avalanche Balance Beam Blitz Radar Bottleneck Bulldozer Clutch Kicker Dashing Deadeye Double Me El Toro Enforcer Fearmonger Film Study First One Free Gambit Grab and Smash Grab-N-Go Hi-Lo Deadeye High Point Deadeye Identifier Inside Deadeye Juke Box Long Range Deadeye Matchup Nightmare Mid In Elite Mid Out Elite No Outsiders Outside Shade Pass Committed Playmaker Post Up Quick Draw Reach For It Red Zone Deadeye Roaming Deadeye Secure Tackler Short Route KO Shutdown Sideline Deadeye Spin Cycle Unfakeable Fast Break Run Off Elite Pick Artist Leap Frog

Superstar abilities you should avoid

Make sure to stay clear of these abilities at all costs. Only if you can't equip your player with any of the abilities listed above, which is highly unlikely, do you pick the abilities on this list.

So, here are all the Superstar abilities you should avoid in Madden 24.