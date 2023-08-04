The Madden 24 ratings have all been revealed, and there were plenty of surprises. With the ratings revealed, we now have access to all the players' attributes. This allows us to see which players excel in a particular department and helps us find some hidden gems.

In this particular article, we will be taking a look at the fastest RBs in Madden 24. Speed is the name of the game for RBs, even though strength is also important. Faster RBs are harder to catch, can easily gain plenty of yards, and are quick to punish a gap in the defense.

These players are organised by outright speed, with acceleration as a tie-breaker. We don't care about OVR here, we just want the fastest RBs in Madden 24.

Table of contents Raheem Mostert (79 OVR) Devon Achane Kene Nwangwu Kenneth Walker III Jonathan Taylor Other fastest RBs in Madden 24

So, let's take a look at who they are.

Raheem Mostert (79 OVR)

Team: Miami Dolphins

Speed: 95

Acceleration: 96

There is no RB faster than Raheem Mostert in Madden 24. The Miami Dolphins player is lighting fast, with 95 speed. Furthermore, he is also quick at reaching his maximum speed, with a 96 acceleration.

Credit: The Phinsider

This means that Mostert is able to blow by defenders easily and conquer important yards. If he finds a gap in the defense, and has blockers protecting him, good luck preventing him from reaching the end zone.

If you are looking for an incredibly fast RB, Mostert is your man.

Devon Achane

Team: Miami Dolphins

Speed: 95

Acceleration: 94

Devon Achane also plays for the Miami Dolphins, and just like Mostert, he is incredibly fast. Achane has 95 speed and 94 acceleration, which helps him get past defenders.

He is also very fast at spotting a gap in the defense and attacking it. Achane is not that strong, but if he manages to avoid the defenders' tackles, he can easily carry the ball into the end zone. Only the fastest defenders in the game will be able to keep up with his speed.

Kene Nwangwu

Team: Minnesota Vikings

Speed: 94

Acceleration: 95

Kene Nwangwu had a great 2022 season, and his incredible speed played an important role in it. Madden 24 made sure to reflect that, giving him a 94 speed and 95 acceleration.

Credit: Minnesota Vikings

With Nwangwu being such a fast player, and also possessing decent strength, he can help your team's running game reach the next level. He does that by helping you secure some crucial yards, or blowing by defenders to reach the end zone.

Kenneth Walker III

Team: Seattle Seahawks

Speed: 94

Acceleration: 94

Kenneth Walker III was one of the most exciting rookies of the 2022 season. The Seattle Seahawks RB had a very successful career in college, and he was always known for one particular thing, his spectacular speed.

In Madden 24, Walker has a splendid 94 speed and 94 acceleration. He can easily leave opponents behind, and sprint past even the fastest defenders. His strength attribute is also decent, with Walker having a 79 strength rating.

Jonathan Taylor

Team: Indianapolis Colts

Speed: 94

Acceleration: 93

Jonathan Taylor is not only one of the best RBs in Madden 24, but he is also one of the fastest. The Colts' superstar player has an astonishing 94 speed and 94 acceleration. When Taylor takes off, opponents have a very hard time stopping him.

Credit: Stampede Blue

Taylor is also quite strong, with an 82 strength rating. This makes it harder for defenders to tackle him. So, if you are looking for a fast RB that is also quite strong and can force his way through defenses, Taylor is your best option.

