Every Madden 24 Ultimate Team player is always looking for a way to upgrade their squad. One of the best ways to do that is by finding relatively cheap players that are actually incredible in-game. These types of players are incredibly strong at the beginning of the game.

However, it's not easy to find these hidden gems. Everyone knows which are the best QBs or WRs in MUT. But finding an affordable and still powerful CB or TE is not easy.

That's exactly why we made this article, to help you find the best "budget beasts" in MUT. These cards will help you win plenty of games, easily complete many challenges, and make your squad way more competitive.

Best affordable cards in Ultimate Team

The first thing you need to know is that these cards are affordable, but you won't find a decent card under 10K coins.

It's impossible to be competitive online with cards under that price, as they simply don't possess enough attributes. If you are looking for a card that costs 2K coins and is almost as good as Patrick Mahomes, you won't find it. So, keep that in mind when building your squad.

Without further ado, let's check some of the best affordable players in Madden 24 Ultimate Team.

Jameson Williams (75 OVR)

Team: Detroit Lions

Position: WR

The Detroit Lions player is one of the best and most affordable WRs in Madden 24. Williams is incredibly fast, with 84 speed and 83 acceleration. This helps him create separation from the defenders, and gain plenty of yards.

Williams is also quite agile, has a decent catching attribute, and more importantly, he is 6'2. Costing just 12K coins in the Xbox, 13K in the PlayStation, and 4K in the PC, Williams is an absolute bargain.

Chase Brown (78 OVR)

Team: Cincinnati Bengals

Position: HB

Chase Brown is a great HB option for someone who is building their squad. The Cincinnati Bengals player is lightning fast, with his 86 speed and 78 acceleration.

His strength is not the best, but his ball-carrying ability is quite good. This will help Brown win some crucial yards. Furthermore, because of his speed, if Brown is able to get through a gap in the defense, good luck catching him.

The best part about this card is really its price. As of the moment of writing this article, Brown is going for 26K coins on the Xbox, 8K on the PlayStation, and 8K on the PC.

C.J. Stroud (78 OVR)

Team: Houston Texans

Position: QB

If you are looking for a good passing QB, that can get the ball out quickly, and is quite accurate, then look no further than C.J. Stroud.

The Texans QB is good in the pocket, has a great release, and is optimal if you like to play a pass-centric offense.

Stroud is also a very affordable card. You can get him for 8K coins in the Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

Other affordable Madden 24 cards

Here are some other affordable Madden 24 Ultimate Team cards. Some cards may be significantly more expensive than others, but taking into account their attributes, their price is quite low.