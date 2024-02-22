Great news for College Football 25 fans.

EA Sports College Football 25 is one of the most anticipated sports games ever. Fans were already incredibly hyped up for the game, but the news that all the FBS schools will be featured in it took that hype to a whole new level.

This means players can play with the biggest College Football teams in the country, such as UCLA, Alabama, Clemson, and the Texans Longhorns, among many others.

So let's find out what this means to College Football 25.

With the confirmation that all 134 FBS schools will be present in the game, College Football 25 just got much better. This will allow fans to pick their favourite college team, be it one of the biggest teams in the country or a smaller one.

Fans can take control of an underdog team and take them to the promised land, or build a dynasty with an already-established powerhouse of College Football.

It also makes the game much more immersive and enjoyable for the players. With all the best College Football teams in the country present in the game, it feels much more exciting to play.

Fans are loving this news

College Football fans are ecstatic with this news. They love the fact they will be able to take control of their beloved College Football team, turn it into a five-star program and make history.

Others are just happy to see the best team in College Football will be part of the biggest College Football game ever. Some are hopeful that this means we will also see all the FCS teams in the game, but we still don't have any official information on that front.

