Madden 24 Ratings: Countdown to reveals

The big Madden 24 ratings reveals are nearly here. This week will see the entire ratings database for Madden 24 franchise mode unveiled to players everywhere.

Table of contents Madden 24 ratings Ratings reveal roadmap 99 Club

As usual, EA will take their time with the reveals, drip-feeding them to players over the course of a whole week. With just a month until Madden 24 launches and hype for the new NFL season building, we can't wait to see who will sit at the top (and the bottom) of the ratings this year!

Madden 24 ratings

Reveals week is here, and EA is about to drop the whole ratings database for players to pour through. While the headlines will all be about OVRs and players that are too high or too low, seasoned players know that OVR doesn't tell the whole story.

PINPOINT - Will our predictions be on the money?

So when will we get the ratings? EA has said the reveals will start on 17 July but hasn't provided a time. Given their usual slot for reveals is around 10-11am ET / 3-4pm BST we hope it will be around these times but we don't know just yet.

Ratings reveal roadmap

The ratings won't all be released in one massive drop. Instead, EA is breaking it up into a week-long event. We will get ratings every day up to Friday 21 July, at which point we can spot the fastest players in Madden 24, the strongest, the best pass protectors, and the best third-down backs around.

Monday 17 July - Wide Receivers & Safeties

Tuesday 18 July - Edge Rushers & Defensive Linemen

Wednesday 19 July - Running Backs & Offensive Linemen

Thursday 20 July - Cornerbacks & Tight Ends

Friday 21 July - Quarterbacks, Linebackers, Full Backs, Kickers, & Punters

99 Club

Every year a few players get the maximum rating, but who is likely to be in the Madden 24 99 Club?

We could see one right away, with Vikings WR Justin Jefferson likely to get the big 99 OVR. He led the NFL in receiving yards (1,809) and catches (128) last season on his way to winning Offensive Player of the Year. He's been one of the most feared weapons in the league since he was drafted in 2020, and should be the highest-rated WR at the least this year.

INCOMING - No QB is safe against Myles Garrett

Patrick Mahomes is another that should be getting into the 99 Club after winning his second Super Bowl in February. Those two are likely the only offensive players getting in.

On defense we could well see Micah Parsons and Myles Garrett both get 99 OVR as edge rushers. And don't discount Jets CB Sauce Gardner from the 99 Club either. He had one of the most impressive rookie campaigns ever and topped Pro Football Focus' list of best cornerbacks for the season.

We will update this page as the ratings are revealed so be sure to bookmark it!