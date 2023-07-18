Madden 24 has revealed the rating of yet another superstar player! The ratings reveal are in full force, and EA Sports has already announced the best WR and Safeties in Madden 24.

This time, the game announced the rating of the best defensive linemen. That player is none other than future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald. He is the second player to join the Madden 24 99 club, joining superstar WR Justin Jefferson.

So, let's find out why Aaron Donald was selected as the best Defensive Linemen in Madden 24.

Best Defensive Linemen

As mentioned above, Aaron Donald was revealed as the best Defensive Linemen in Madden 24.

The Los Angeles Rams superstar is joining the 99 OVR club for a record-breaking seventh time. He dethroned legendary QB Peyton Manning to become the player with the most appearances on the 99 club.

Donald didn't have a spectacular 2022 season, even missing six games. However, there is no denying that Aaron Donald is one of the best of all time in his position.

Aaron Donald has some astonishing attributes in Madden 24!

Madden bases its ratings on a system that collects stats from the previous three NFL seasons. So, it's easy to see why Donald has once again a 99 OVR. He is still the undisputed best Defensive Linemen in the NFL, and most of his peers agree with that.

We still don't know exactly the attribute stats of Donald. However, we expect him to have insane strength, agility, and speed. His stamina, acceleration, tackling and blocking, are also all expected to be in the high 90s.

Donald will once again be the nightmare of every quarterback in Madden. He is a player you want to have on your team, especially at the beginning of the game.

Fastest WRs in Madden 24

Loading...

Having a great defensive line is very important. However, having a receiver that can easily get open and speed past opponents is equally important.

Jaylen Waddle can speed past opponents with ease!

You can build your whole offensive strategy around a fast WR. Speed is a very important aspect of Madden, so a fast WR can be a difference-maker. So, make sure to take that into account when building your team.

If you want to see who are the fastest WRs in Madden 24, make sure to check out our guide.