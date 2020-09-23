Madden 21 Xbox Series S: Pre-orders now LIVE, Price confirmed, specs, gameplay & more

Microsoft’s latest announcement brings affordable next-gen play to EA’s NFL game.

Microsoft have officially confirmed the Xbox Series S!

How will it affect Madden 21 and the next-gen console landscape?

Let’s go over all the details.

Xbox Series S price

The new digital-only Xbox will come in at just $299.

It’s a small but mighty machine, and sets a price point that is far lower than anyone expected.

In the UK it will be just £249. The Series S will arrive on 10 November, the same date as its big brother the Series X.

Xbox Series S specs

So what’s the difference inside the Xbox Series S? Here are the confirmed specs:

CPU: Eight-core 3.8ghz custom Zen 2

GPU: Four teraflops 1.55 GHz

RAM: 10GB GDDR6

Frame rate: Up to 120 fps

Resolution: Up to 4K

Storage: 512GB custom NVME SSD

There’s a few notable things here. One is that it is considerably less powerful than the Xbox Series X. That is to be expected, though maybe not by such a wide margin.

SLIM FIT: The Series S won’t take up nearly as much space as the Series X

This also puts it right in the range of the Xbox One X. That machine has more teraflops and is 4K capable, whereas the Series S is just “up to 4K”.

However, as our friends at Stealth Optional put it, while the One X has better numbers the Series S will run faster and has better quality RAM.

If you’re in need of a new Xbox but not too bothered about the ultra-power of the Series X then the Series S is a terrific option for you.

Madden 21 on Xbox Series S

What does all this mean for Madden 21?

Well, with EA not promising any extra features for Madden 21 on next-gen, the Series S is easily going to be the most cost-effective way of feeling the improvements.

MAKE PLAYS: The Series S will be a nice step up for players

The quality of the components should improve those troublesome load times in Madden 21, and while it is lacking the raw power of the Xbox Series X it will still have a noticeable improvement across the board.

Of course, the Series S is digital-only, so if you bought a physcial copy of Madden 21 then don’t get the Series S!

