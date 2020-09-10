Madden 21 Ultimate Team: Ultimate Kickoff Begins! – Heroes, Program Breakdown, Master rumors, release date, sets & more

The newest program heading to MUT 21 is a massive one, introducing four new star players.

A massive new program is going live in Madden 21 Ultimate Team, Ultimate Kickoff!

With Ultimate Kickoff comes some fantastic new Heroes that players can collect for their Ultimate Team squads.

Let’s go over all the massive Madden Ultimate Team Heroes coming to Madden 21 in its newest program.

Madden 21 Ultimate Kickoff

The Ultimate Kickoff Program has always been a fantastic way to get new game-changing players.

That won’t change with the Madden 21 Ultimate Kickoff program that goes live with the start of the new NFL season.

Ultimate Kickoff Heroes

Some fantastic new cards are coming soon with Madden 21 Ultimate Kickoff!

Let’s go down the list of game-changing Heroes you can collect now in MUT.

Todd Gurley II (HB) – 88 OVR

Todd Gurley II is the offensive firework of the Ultimate Kickoff Heroes.

CATCH HIM IF YOU CAN: Todd Gurley II is an offensive force in the Ultimate Kickoff Heroes

Gurley provides tons of big-play potential with 89 Agility, 88 Carrying, 88 Acceleration, and 87 Speed before any upgrades.

Trent Williams (LT) – 88 OVR

Trent Williams is a force on the offensive line, and is perfect to protect your blind side.

BLIND SIDE: Trent Williams can keep your QB safe from the Left Tackle position in MUT

Williams is a rock solid addition to any kind of offense in Madden Ultimate Team, with 89 Strength, 86 Pass Block, 86 Run Block, and 84 Awareness before any upgrades.

Yannick Ngakoue (RE) – 88 OVR

Yannick Ngakoue adds some much needed threat to your defensive edge.

EVASIVE: Yannick Ngakoue can get around the most elite linemen in MUT

Ngakoue is hard to fool with 87 Play Recognition, and can sail past blockers with 92 Finesse Moves, 84 Acceleration, and 79 Speed before any upgrades.

Linval Joseph (DT) – 88 OVR

Linval Joseph is a powerhouse that brings a hard-nosed presence to your front four.

FRONTLINE: Good luck keeping Linval Joseph back in Madden Ultimate Team

Joseph has a massive 93 Strength to go along with 89 Block Shedding, 87 Play Recognition, and 85 Tackling.

Ultimate Kickoff Master

If rumors are to be believed, Byron Jones (CB, Miami Dolphins) will be the Master for Ultimate Kickoff.

PICK MACHINE: Why would EA use Jones here if he wasn’t prominent in the promo?

The above image is from the official Madden 21 site, and would suggest that Jones is the Master for this promo.

It looks like you’ll need to trade in all four Heroes to get Jones. If it goes like the Superstar MVPs promo then you will get Jones, his Power Up, and two Heroes back from the set.

So when will Ultimate Kickoff go live in Madden 21?

Ultimate Kickoff could arrive on 10 or 11 September, so be prepared.

A Good Morning Madden stream at 10:30am ET / 3:30pm BST on Thursday will tell us more.

