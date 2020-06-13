One of the most exciting positions in the NFL, an elite Strong Safety can change a game.

Madden 21 should be hitting shelves soon. And that means Madden 21 ratings are coming.

With a revealed, but not official, release date and some new features hinted at, it looks like EA is looking to make strides with the latest release of its iconic NFL franchise.

They don’t always get the same recognition, nor the same sized contracts. But an elite FS can win games with turnovers and big open field tackles.

So who will patrol your secondary when it comes to Madden 21?

EA Play has been delayed a week but still set to go ahead, and with it comes the speculation of who the top players in Madden 21 will be.

Harrison Smith (94 OVR)

At 31 years old, Smith is no spring chicken. But he continues to be the best SS in the NFL.

ELITE PLAY: Smith is the best at the position

In 2019, Smith registered 3 interceptions, 11 pass deflections and 3 forced fumbles. He is an elite game changer and he won’t be seeing any downgrades for Madden 21.

Jamal Adams (93 OVR)

Despite a rocky relationship with the Jets, Adams has been a stud since he was taken 6th overall in 2017.

Adams not only defends the pass and tackles open field runners. He also gets pass rush for the unique Jets defense. In 2019, Adams had 6.5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles. A tough tackler, Adams is on the way up and should see a boost to his rating.

Tyrann Mathieu (92 OVR)

Mathieu has moved around in recent seasons but has always been a solid player. In 2019, he cemented his place as one of the best SSs.

He is ending the season as a Super Bowl champion. And his leadership was crucial for the Chiefs’ defense. He also contributed with his stats. Over 70 tackles, 4 interceptions, and 12 pass deflections helped the Chiefs go all the way.

Adrian Amos (87 OVR)

One of the few players to have made the move between division rival Packers and Bears, Amos has had a very solid career to date.

He ended 2019 with over 80 tackles, 8 pass deflections, and 2 interceptions. Amos will be a very good SS in Madden 21, without being at the elite level of the players above.

Derwin James Jr (86 OVR)

An exciting young prospect, James Jr had a sensational rookie season in 2018.

NEW KID ON THE BLOCK: James has taken the NFL by storm

A stress fracture halted most of the season for James Jr and despite making the last 5 games of the season he couldn’t really make an impact. Based on his 2018 season he could be one of the best SS in the league, but for Madden 21 I think his rating will start at a lower point until he proves that.

Kareem Jackson (86 OVR)

A former 1st round pick, Jackson moved to the Broncos to team up with Justin Simmons as in the middle of their secondary.

He is another solid player that won’t let you down despite not being a huge game-changer. In 2019, he chipped in with his usual 10 pass deflections and 2 interceptions and he will continue to be ranked highly in Madden 21.

Malcolm Jenkins (86 OVR)

Heading into his 12th season, this 2x Super Bowl champion has returned to the Saints.

He finished 2019 without a pick, but he did have 8 pass deflections and a career-high 4 forced fumbles. At 32 years old, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him decline – but his stats are still up there with the best.

Jordan Poyer (85 OVR)

Part of a very solid Buffalo Bills secondary, Poyer has over-performed his 7th round draft pick status.

Poyer had a career-high 91 total tackles in 2019 and backed it up with 3 pass deflections and 2 interceptions. He is a blue-collar player, for a blue-collar team and is likely to continue with this high rating into Madden 21.

John Johnson III (84 OVR)

An impactful 3rd round draft pick, Johnson III is a 24-year-old with a huge upside.

He had a great 2018 season, but his 2019 season was cut short after a fast start due to injury. Despite only playing 6 games, he still registered a couple of interceptions and over 50 total tackles.

Patrick Chung (82 OVR)

A 3x Super Bowl champion, Chung has been integral to the Patriots dynasty for the best part of 11 seasons.

He didn’t have the same levels of production in 2019 as he has had in previous seasons. With just 3 pass deflections and no interceptions, Chung will want to use his 2020 contract extension to show more to the fans.

