We know the NFL game will be on the next Xbox, but Sony are keeping quiet about the future.

With Coronavirus affecting the entire globe, many NFL gaming fans are asking if there will be a Madden 21 on PS5.

It’s been a tough year so far, and the computer game industry is included in that. E3 was canceled, and many games currently in production have seen delays.

But the next-gen consoles offer a glimmer of hope on the horizon.

Madden on Xbox Series X confirmed

Microsoft included Madden 21 as a “reveal” on their first Inside Xbox stream.

And through this they confirmed the plan for smart delivery, meaning anyone that buys the game on Xbox One will get auto-upgraded if they get the new Xbox Series X when it comes out.

We know that with the power of the Xbox Series X there is potential for even sharper graphics than now, and we fully expect loading times to disappear.

Madden 21 on PS5

Sony has kept its next-gen console quiet in comparison.

Unlike the Xbox Series X, we don’t even know what the console looks like. Sony is lining up a massive reveal on 4 June though.

SLICK: All we have seen of the PS5 so far is the controller

The issue of backward and forwards compatibility is important to this console war, so we would expect Sony to compete on this by offering something similar to Microsoft’s smart delivery system.

As a key annual title, we would expect to see a version of Madden 21 upgraded for PS5 play.

PS5 Specs

The PS5 has the potential to be a gamechanger.

Due to being the latter console to be revealed, the PS5 insides are going to be under a bit more scrutiny, but it looks like things are still pretty good with the PS5 specs:

CPU: 8x Zen 2 Cores at 3.5GHz (variable frequency)

GPU: 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 CUs at 2.23GHz (variable frequency)

GPU Architecture: Custom RDNA 2

Memory/Interface: 16GB GDDR6/256-bit

Memory Bandwidth: 448GB/s

Internal Storage: Custom 825GB SSD

IO Throughput: 5.5GB/s (Raw), Typical 8-9GB/s (Compressed)

External Storage USB HDD Support

Optical Drive: 4k UHD Blu-ray Drive

What does this mean for Madden 21?

With new installments of Madden usually dropping in August, before the NFL regular season starts, Madden 21 will arrive on PS4 before the next-gen console is available.

STAR POWER: Lamar Jackson will be on the cover of Madden 21

The improved graphics, including all-new ray tracing, will create an incredibly in-depth and realistic experience. Madden has always had amazing graphics for the players, but this adds scope to improve the stadiums, crowds, and even sideline team members.

The power has been widely applauded for aiming to cut loading times down to a fraction of what they are now.

This will be music to the ears of Ultimate Team players, where loading in each scenario can create problems when trying to grind challenges quickly.

The impressive specs mean that Madden 21 on PS5 could have more intelligent and realistic AI, resulting in a better gameplay experience that more closely resembles actual football.

To summarise, Madden 21 on the PlayStation 5 has the potential to take football gaming to heights unknown and be a major competitor to the Xbox Series X edition.

Keep your eyes peeled on 4 June.

