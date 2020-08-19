Madden 21 Ultimate Team Team Diamonds REVEALED
This year’s Madden has all sorts of ways to bring quality talent into your Ultimate Team. A fan favorite is back!
Madden 21 Ultimate Team has received tons of reveals in the most recent developer stream and Gridiron Notes.
One of the most exciting reveals has been a full list of the Team Diamond set that is coming to MUT 21!
Team Diamonds are a great way to mix in players that might normally make their way in the MUT lineup – and gives players something to look forward to represent their team loyalty.
Team Diamond players will be available at launch, and you can unlock them by completing their sets.
Team Diamonds will include the following players:
|Team
|Player
|Team Diamonds Master
|Barry Sanders
|Bears
|Jim Covert
|Bengals
|Takeo Spikes
|Bills
|Kyle Williams
|Broncos
|Elvis Dumervil
|Browns
|Frank Minnifield
|Buccaneers
|Warrick Dunn
|Colts
|Bob Sanders
|Cardinals
|Adrian Wilson
|Chargers
|Eric Weddle
|Chiefs
|Dante Hall
|Cowboys
|Travis Frederick
|Dolhpins
|Mark Clayton
|Eagles
|Troy Vincent
|Falcons
|Roddy White
|49ers
|Justin Smith
|Giants
|David Diehl
|Jaguars
|Keenen McCardell
|Jets
|Mo Lewis
|Lions
|Robert Porcher
|Packers
|Jermichael Finley
|Panthers
|Charles Johnson
|Patriots
|Asante Samuel
|Raiders
|Rich Gannon
|Rams
|Dre Bly
|Ravens
|Adalius Thomas
|Saints
|Jahri Evans
|Seahawks
|Mack Strong
|Steelers
|Heath Miller
|Texans
|Amobi Okoye
|Titans
|Drew Bennett
|Vikings
|Phil Loadholt
|Washington Football Team
|London Fletcher