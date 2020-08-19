Madden 21 Ultimate Team Team Diamonds REVEALED

This year’s Madden has all sorts of ways to bring quality talent into your Ultimate Team. A fan favorite is back!

Madden 21 Ultimate Team has received tons of reveals in the most recent developer stream and Gridiron Notes.

NEW ART FORMAT: Madden 21 Ultimate Team cards have a fantastic new design

One of the most exciting reveals has been a full list of the Team Diamond set that is coming to MUT 21!

Team Diamonds are a great way to mix in players that might normally make their way in the MUT lineup – and gives players something to look forward to represent their team loyalty.

SHINE BRIGHT: Team Diamond sets add an exciting new collection objective to bring in some amazing talent to your Madden Ultimate Team

Team Diamond players will be available at launch, and you can unlock them by completing their sets.

Team Diamonds will include the following players: