Football is a chess game, and adding weapons to your offensive arsenal is key. This play is a game changer.

The first Madden 21 Money Play is already here.

The game only came out on early release earlier this week but the guys at Huddle.gg have already released a killer play on their YouTube.

This play can beat pretty much any defense with minimal audibles.

Let’s get at it.

Gun Wing Slot Offset

Playbook – Seattle Seahawks

Formation – Gun

Group – Gun Wing Slot Offset

Play – PA Double Post

The key audibles on this play are very simple, but they change slightly depending on the coverage you are facing.

Having a mobile QB and a fast WR is going to make this play even more deadly, so Lamar Jackson and Marquise Brown of the Ravens are pretty much perfect for it.

Cover 2

In this situation you only need to make two audibles;

Set B receiver into block to buy you extra protection on the right side. Set the Y receiver into a flat route to get the attention of the FS

Then when the play develops, roll your QB to the right to allow the X receiver to get up the field. You will see the player go past the FS and in behind the SS for an easy TD deep.

Cover 3 or 4

Yous still only need to make two audibles but a little more complex;

Set B receiver in motion to the left side and put into an option route Set the Y receiver into a flat route to get the attention of the FS

With this scenario, you don’t need to roll, but keep your place in the pocket and watch the FS take the Y route, the MLB take the B route and A will be wide open for the big gain.

As always, if you use this play too much, good players will learn how to stop it – so use it for the big plays you need when chasing the game.

