NFL teams are always on the move, and now you can head to pastures new as well in Franchise Mode.

Madden 21 is here which means a new Super Bowl legacy is yours for the taking in Franchise Mode!

Like real life teams, you can choose to move cities in Franchise Mode and start building somewhere new. It’s a tricky process though, but we have everything you need to know right here!

How to relocate franchises in Madden 21

In this guide we will take you through all the steps needed to relocate your franchise. Even if you are a team who just moved, like the Rams or Raiders, you can still decided to leave for a new home.

Let’s get started with the league settings!

Setting up your Franchise Mode save

If you want to move your franchise you have to first set up the save properly.

Once you’ve picked what team to control you will need to change role to owner. That way you can make the big picture decisions about relocation!

BE THE BOSS: Only an owner can make relocation decisions!

Then you will need to adjust your league settings and change relocation settings to All Users Only. That way you can move, but you won’t risk 12 AI controlled teams also moving.

Once you have made those changes you can start your league in the preseason.

Once you have made those changes you can start your league in the preseason.

Starting the relocation

The first thing to do in Week 1 of the preseason is to go over to the Team tab and select My Owner.

FIND ME: Get to My Owner to make your move

From there pick Stadium. Now you can see just how good your current facilities is and then general happiness with them.

Our example team, the Bills, are pretty poor across the board and really need a new stadium. So let’s move! Hit Relocate to start the journey.

IMPROVEMENTS NEEDED: Some teams have truly woeful facilities

You’ll then get a message that someone in your franchise will scout around for interested cities and get back to you.

You won’t actually hear back until Week 5 of the regular season, but then the fun begins.

Relocation cities

You’ll have 19 cities to choose from. They take you out of the United States if you want to so there is plenty of choices:

London

Mexico City

Toronto

San Antonio

Orlando

Salt Lake City

Brooklyn

Brooklyn

Memphis

Chicago

Sacramento

Columbus

Portland

Austin

Dublin

Houston

Oklahoma City

St. Louis

San Diego

Oakland

Once you select your location you’ll have to wait until Week 6 to pick your name.

Relocation names & uniforms

You can retain your current name, or pick from one of three presets.

BRANDING MATTERS: But choices are limited

Each one gives you an indication of fan interest too, which is something to keep in mind as your finances matter as an owner!

If you go with a new name then in Week 7 you’ll have to pick a new uniform! Each name has three uniform options for you to choose from

Relocation stadiums

In Week 8 you’ll get the chance to pick out your stadium.

There are five basic stadium types, and each one has a more expensive deluxe version.

They are:

Canopy

Futuristic

Hybrid

Sphere

Traditional

FACTS AND FIGURES: Keep an eye on costs and potential income for each stadium choice

Each one has different costs, capacities, and funding percentages from the city so it’s a balancing act. Higher capacity, along with more suites, is good in the long run but stadium funding is more important if you are only going to play a few seasons.

Once you’ve picked just hit begin construction!

Moving in

That’s all you have to do in your first season. You’ll move in at the start of the new season all ready for preseason Week 1!

Enjoy your increased revenue, packed stadium, and higher levels of interest from free agents.

Enjoy your increased revenue, packed stadium, and higher levels of interest from free agents.

